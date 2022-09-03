Read full article on original website
Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150 Million
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005146/en/ Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, OH. (Photo: Business Wire)
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring seasonal employees in the Zanesville area
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 5 is conducting a hiring event this week seeking seasonal employees for the winter months. The event will be Thursday, September 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3399 East Pike in Zanesville. Applicants must have a valid...
Classic Car show planned for September 10 in Woodsfield
WOODSFIELD, Ohio – The Westwood Place Senior Living community in Woodsfield will be having the Sixth Annual Classic Car show on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Area residednts are being invited to bring a classic vehicle or just check out the show. There will be music and food available. A quilt sale will be available with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
City of Cambridge to pursue low interest loan for Capital Improvement Projects
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee gave the administration approval to pursue a low interest loan with a local bank for various, needed capital improvement projects within the City on Tuesday. According to City Auditor Suellen Johnson, the loan – in an amount of $975,000 to $1 million dollars @ 2.45% – will help to pay for a number of different projects. This includes projects in the City Park at the Girl’s Softball Field and the Tennis Courts… in City Hall for repair of the elevator, HVAC improvements and a commercial grade generator… for a new roof at the Treasurer’s – Utilities Office building… and for roof and building repairs at Cambridge Municipal Court.
Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
Jane Clay Steps Away After Decades of Service
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-time behind-the-scenes staple of the Tuscarawas County commissioners has stepped away after nearly four decades of service. Jane Clay’s official retirement took effect on August 31st, leaving her role as the commissioners’ executive assistant, as well as park coordinator. Commissioner Chris Abbuhl,...
Fire at AEP Marshall County Plant
A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County. According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant. According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time. The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to […]
28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show
FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community. “I believe...
Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.
Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
Rain, Even Tornado Impact NE Ohio Over Holiday Weekend
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBXC) – We got about an inch of much-needed rain at the Akron Canton Airport over the weekend. More fell in parts of Stark County, but an estimated three-and-a-half-inches of rain fell in parts of Mahoning County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down for a brief time as well.
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Culvert replacement projects this week in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio The Guernsey County Highway Department reports that Claggett Road will be closed between Rough & Ready Road and Barnett Road tomorrow (September 8) from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for culvert replacement. On Friday Perry’s Den Road will be closed for culvert replacement between Garvin School Road...
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl all the way from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. “I was at the stop sign back here. […]
Guernsey Muskingum Electric: Planned outage Thursday for Lashley & Sparrow Roads
NEW CONCORD, Ohio–Guernsey Muskingum Electric Co-Op has announced that there will be a planned power outage affecting approximately 600 members in the Lashley and Sparrow Rd area of Noble and Guernsey Counties on Thursday, September 8 from 9 am to 3 pm. This outage is necessary to complete pole...
