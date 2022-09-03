CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee gave the administration approval to pursue a low interest loan with a local bank for various, needed capital improvement projects within the City on Tuesday. According to City Auditor Suellen Johnson, the loan – in an amount of $975,000 to $1 million dollars @ 2.45% – will help to pay for a number of different projects. This includes projects in the City Park at the Girl’s Softball Field and the Tennis Courts… in City Hall for repair of the elevator, HVAC improvements and a commercial grade generator… for a new roof at the Treasurer’s – Utilities Office building… and for roof and building repairs at Cambridge Municipal Court.

