Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic

How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
‘This has definitely been a blessing’: Genesis Velez Roque appointed Springfield mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD — Never in her wildest dreams did Genesis Velez Roque see herself becoming the youngest staff member of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s team in the office of communications, specifically as a mayoral aide. “This has definitely been a blessing,” Roque said. “I am a person that always...
Holyoke statehouse delegation secures $150K in rescue funds to aid Latino businesses
HOLYOKE — State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, and state Rep. Patricia Duffy, D-Holyoke, announced $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding supporting Partner for Community Inc.’s ‘Latino Business Grant Program.’. The city’s legislative delegation made the announcement Wednesday at Fiesta Café located at 305 Main St....
Tara Jacobs defies conventional political wisdom, stuns pundits with Governor’s Council primary win
NORTH ADAMS — No one saw it coming. Not her opponents. Not the pundits. Perhaps, not even Tara Jacobs herself. The North Adams School Committee member and community activist managed a stunning upset in the four-way, four county Democratic primary election for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She proved historical political truisms wrong: You can’t always drape yourself in political endorsements or buy an election to guarantee a win.
‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election
A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Amherst officials concerned over cost spike for Jones Library renovation
AMHERST — Municipal officials are now saying they need data to compare and contrast the costs to renovate and expand Jones Library versus adequately repairing it instead. The plan for years only focused on renovation and expansion of the library, which until recently was forecast at $36.3 million. However, new estimates peg the cost at $43 million to $53 million.
Religion Notes: Sept. 8, 2022
Church drive-in Springfield - Foster Memorial Church is holding a “Drive-In” event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot. They will be collecting non-perishable food for the Open Pantry. The church is located at 1791 Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres section.
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)
With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)
Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
Locals on board with Diehl, Healey, but bucked state trend in LG, AG races
WESTFIELD – Local primary election voters followed statewide trends on Tuesday, with three exceptions, two of which were for candidates from Hampden County. Republicans in Westfield and Southwick chose Geoff Diehl over Chris Doughty for governor, and Leah Allen over Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor, just like the statewide GOP. Democrats in both communities picked Diana DiZoglio for auditor and William Galvin for secretary of state, but broke with the statewide party in favoring Shannon Liss-Riordan for attorney general instead of the eventual nominee, Andrea Campbell.
thereminder.com
Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
Westfield High School chorus tuning up for year with new baby grand piano
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School Director of Choral Activities Korey Bruno can’t contain her excitement about the new Yamaha GCI 5 foot, 3 inch baby grand piano in her classroom, purchased through School Choice funds at the end of last year. “Our superintendent rocks!” Bruno said.
2022 Massachusetts election results: State House, 9th Norfolk District (Kevin Kalkut vs. Steve Teehan)
As state Rep. Shawn Dooley looks to move on to the state Senate, two Democrats are running for his seat in the House. Kevin Kalkut, of Norfolk, has served on the Planning Board, the Town Center Zoning Committee, the County Advisory Board, and is currently in his second term on the Select Board.
MassLive.com
