ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic

By Alvin Buyinza
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs defies conventional political wisdom, stuns pundits with Governor’s Council primary win

NORTH ADAMS — No one saw it coming. Not her opponents. Not the pundits. Perhaps, not even Tara Jacobs herself. The North Adams School Committee member and community activist managed a stunning upset in the four-way, four county Democratic primary election for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She proved historical political truisms wrong: You can’t always drape yourself in political endorsements or buy an election to guarantee a win.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election

A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Springfield, MA
Health
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst officials concerned over cost spike for Jones Library renovation

AMHERST — Municipal officials are now saying they need data to compare and contrast the costs to renovate and expand Jones Library versus adequately repairing it instead. The plan for years only focused on renovation and expansion of the library, which until recently was forecast at $36.3 million. However, new estimates peg the cost at $43 million to $53 million.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 8, 2022

Church drive-in Springfield - Foster Memorial Church is holding a “Drive-In” event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot. They will be collecting non-perishable food for the Open Pantry. The church is located at 1791 Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres section.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Roach
WCVB

Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
AUBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Ne Springfield#Pandemic#K12#Linus Covid#General Health
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)

With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
HAMPDEN, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)

Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
MassLive.com

Locals on board with Diehl, Healey, but bucked state trend in LG, AG races

WESTFIELD – Local primary election voters followed statewide trends on Tuesday, with three exceptions, two of which were for candidates from Hampden County. Republicans in Westfield and Southwick chose Geoff Diehl over Chris Doughty for governor, and Leah Allen over Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor, just like the statewide GOP. Democrats in both communities picked Diana DiZoglio for auditor and William Galvin for secretary of state, but broke with the statewide party in favoring Shannon Liss-Riordan for attorney general instead of the eventual nominee, Andrea Campbell.
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different

SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy