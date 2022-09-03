Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic

WESTFIELD – Local primary election voters followed statewide trends on Tuesday, with three exceptions, two of which were for candidates from Hampden County. Republicans in Westfield and Southwick chose Geoff Diehl over Chris Doughty for governor, and Leah Allen over Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor, just like the statewide GOP. Democrats in both communities picked Diana DiZoglio for auditor and William Galvin for secretary of state, but broke with the statewide party in favoring Shannon Liss-Riordan for attorney general instead of the eventual nominee, Andrea Campbell.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO