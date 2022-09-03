Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
Journal Inquirer
Irresponsible lifestyles are a big part of Connecticut's housing problem
News organizations in Connecticut lately have turned their attention to the shortage of housing in the state, which is especially oppressive to the poor as rents rise not only because of the shortage but also because of inflation. People increasingly are confined in small, uncomfortable, and even unsanitary apartments in unsafe neighborhoods.
Employers find new ways to the job done
Despite myriad disruptions from the pandemic over the last two and a half years, employers and workers in north-central Connecticut have come up with creative ways to get their jobs successfully done. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, traditional employment for many industries evolved into remote and hybrid models as...
Girls soccer: Daughter & mother union in Rockville
VERNON — Hannah Steed was born to be a physical education teacher and coach, following in her mother’s footsteps. So it’s only right that in her first season as the Rockville High varsity girls soccer coach, Amy Steed is right at her side as the Rams’ assistant.
Journal Inquirer
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
Journal Inquirer
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William...
Journal Inquirer
Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’
With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and how students are taught about race, sex and gender identification. Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin, embraced a broad statement of principles, shying from...
Journal Inquirer
Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor's office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday's primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who's cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl...
