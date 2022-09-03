ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FryHw_0hgjPEGs00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway in Oldsmar to investigate a fatal vehicle crash.

According to investigators, 84-year-old Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with her passenger, 87-year-old Ronald Johnson. As Kay Johnson proceeded to make a left-hand turn to travel northbound onto East Lake Woodlands Parkway, 60-year-old Thomas Siebert, who was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra, struck the passenger side of the couple’s vehicle while he was driving in the westbound median lane of Tampa Road.

Investigators say westbound and eastbound traffic on Tampa Road had a green light. The left-hand turn lane, in which the Johnson’s were on, did not have a green arrow.

In the news: Florida Woman Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

Kay Johnson was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Ronald Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factored in the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed
LECANTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lake, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Oldsmar, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Oldsmar, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Toyota Tundra#Florida Woman Charged#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
TAMPA, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

3-year-old shoots 5-month-old in Tampa, police say

A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy