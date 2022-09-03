Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway in Oldsmar to investigate a fatal vehicle crash.

According to investigators, 84-year-old Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with her passenger, 87-year-old Ronald Johnson. As Kay Johnson proceeded to make a left-hand turn to travel northbound onto East Lake Woodlands Parkway, 60-year-old Thomas Siebert, who was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra, struck the passenger side of the couple’s vehicle while he was driving in the westbound median lane of Tampa Road.

Investigators say westbound and eastbound traffic on Tampa Road had a green light. The left-hand turn lane, in which the Johnson’s were on, did not have a green arrow.

Kay Johnson was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Ronald Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factored in the crash.

