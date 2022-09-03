ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist

The stock market is having a challenging year for multiple reasons, including high interest rates, surging inflation, and the possibility of a recession. This largely explains why major indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 18% and 14%, respectively, in 2022. Semiconductor stocks...
Elon Musk And His Companies Get Further Entangled In Dogecoin Racketeering Lawsuit

The lawsuit against Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk that accuses him and his electric car company of racketeering has reportedly been expanded. What Happened: The $258 billion lawsuit has been expanded with the addition of seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction firm Boring Co. Previously, SpaceX, a space exploration firm that Musk heads, was also named, reported Reuters.
