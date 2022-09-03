The lawsuit against Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk that accuses him and his electric car company of racketeering has reportedly been expanded. What Happened: The $258 billion lawsuit has been expanded with the addition of seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction firm Boring Co. Previously, SpaceX, a space exploration firm that Musk heads, was also named, reported Reuters.

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO