Who was voted to the Georgia Southern 40-Year Football Team? Start with Peterson, Ham

STATESBORO — At least two picks had to be indisputable.

Running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Tracy Ham — the only football players in Georgia Southern history to have their numbers retired and to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame — had to be on the 40-year Football Team.

There are others, too, that in the minds of most if not all loyal to Eagle Nation should be obvious choices in the university's celebration of 40 seasons of modern football in Statesboro with an open vote for the anniversary team.

But no one said it was going to be easy. In 40 years starting with the 1982 season, the program has reached the highest heights — including six national championships at the NCAA I-AA (now FCS) level. Thousands of players have helped make the Eagles a program relevant beyond the university to the community, college football and all citizens of Eagle Nation.

The list was announced Friday after weeks of voting on ballots separated by position group, and one day before the 40th season of modern football returned Saturday with Georgia Southern hosting Morgan State at Paulson Stadium .

The Georgia Southern Department of Athletics and the Eagle Football Alumni Association had organized and administered the election process, with the EFAA approving the initial list and having the discretion to adjust the nominations.

To be eligible, a player had to have finished his eligibility at GS, or have graduated before transferring to another school. All players on the ballot were one of the following:

• On the GS Athletics Hall of Fame ballot

• An all-conference (first/second/third team) selection or conference award honoree

• An All-American

• A member of the GS Athletics Hall of Fame

• A national award winner

• An NFL player

• An NFL draft pick

• Has their number retired

The votes have been tabulated, and here is the 97-player list. Some players made it in two categories. Jayson Foster, who won the Walton Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS in 2007 (as did Adrian Peterson in 1999), made the team at quarterback and all-purpose.

Laron Scott was voted to the team as a defensive back and a return specialist; while Teddy Craft made it as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Kevin Whitley made the team as a defensive back. Whitley returned to the program as a defensive backs coach in 2019, became interim head coach in 2021 and is assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach under new head coach Clay Helton .

Regarding 40-Year Team members with roots in the Greater Savannah area, they are: offensive lineman Marcelo Estrada and quarterback Raymond Gross of Hinesville; and defensive backs Arkee Thompson and Nay Young of Savannah.

Offensive line (18)

Dorian Byrd (2010-13); James Carter (1986-87); Charles Clarke (1999-02); Marcelo Estrada (2005-07); Dennis Franklin (1985-88); Garrett Frye (2011-14); William Maxwell (2008-11); Rich McGrath (1996-99); Brett Moore (2010-11); Chad Motte (2002-05); Russell Orr (2004-07); Vance Pike (1983-85); Franklin Stephens (1991-94); Fred Stokes (1983-86) *; Albert Turner (2002-04); Ronald Warnock (1985-87); Mark Williams (1996-99); Matt Winslette (1995-98).

Slot backs (3)

Ricky Harris (1983-86) *; Corey Joyner (1996-98); Zzream Walden (1999-02).

Wide receivers (4)

Raja Andrews (2005-08); Teddy Craft (2003-05) *; BJ Johnson III (2013-16); Monty Sharpe (1983-86).

Running backs (8)

Jermaine Austin (2002-05); Matt Breida (2013-16); Gerald Harris (1983-86); Adrian Peterson (1998-01) *; Joe Ross (1987-90); Roderick Russell (1994-97); Dominique Swope (2011-12); Ernest Thompson (1985-89).

Quarterbacks (7)

Kevin Ellison (2013-16); Jayson Foster (2004-07) *; Raymond Gross (1987-90); Tracy Ham (1983-86); Greg Hill (1996-99); J.R. Revere (1998-01); Chaz Williams (2001-04).

Defensive line (13)

Darren Alford (1987-88); Voncellies Allen (1996-99); Steve Bussoletti (1988-91); Eric Davis (1997-98); Raymond Johnson III (2017-20); Alex Mash (1990-93); Freddy Pesqueira (1999-02) *; Eugene Phillips (1996-99); Brent Russell (2009-12); Giff Smith (1987-90); Edward Thomas (1993-96); Roderick Tinsley (2008-11); Dakota Walker (2007-08).

Linebackers (13)

Derrick Butler (2001-04); Rashad Byrd (2017-20); Charles Carper (1983-85); Paul Carroll (1991-94); Dion Dubose (2008-12); Ironhead Gallon (2012-16) *; Darrell Hendrix (1987-89); Edwin Jackson (2011-14); Flint Matthews (1985-87); John Mohring (2003-06); Daryl Morrell (1997-98); Chad Nighbert (1994-97); Antwione Williams (2011-15).

Defensive backs (16)

Randell Boone (1987-89); A.J. Bryant (2002-05); Taz Dixon (1986-89); Earthwind Moreland (1996-99); Rodney Oglesby (1988-91); Laron Scott (2009-11); Rob Stockton (1992-95); Kiwaukee Thomas (1996-99); Arkee Thompson (1998-99); Kindle Vildor (2016-19); Lavelle Westbrooks (2010-13); Kevin Whitley (1988-91); J.J. Wilcox (2009-12); David Young (1999-02); Nay Young (1984-87); James Young (2001-04) *.

Specialists (12)

Tyler Bass, PK (2016-19) *; Teddy Craft, RS (2003-05); Dexter Dawson, RS (1992-95); Charlie Edwards, P (2008-11); Tim Foley, PK (1984-87); Jesse Hartley, PK (2007-08); Younghoe Koo, PK (2013-16) ; Ryan Langan, LS (2017-20); Eric Meng, PK (1995-97); Adrian Mora, PK (2008-11); Laron Scott, RS (2009-11); Ant Williams, RS (1999-02).

All-purpose (2)

Jayson Foster, QB/WR/RS (2004-07); Jerick McKinnon, QB/SB/RB/RS (2010-13).

Team captain (1)

Jessie Jenkins (1982-85), "The Original Eagle"

* denotes top vote-getter within each position group by Eagle Nation.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

