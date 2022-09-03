ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Who was voted to the Georgia Southern 40-Year Football Team? Start with Peterson, Ham

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WW22_0hgjLlUX00

STATESBORO — At least two picks had to be indisputable.

Running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Tracy Ham — the only football players in Georgia Southern history to have their numbers retired and to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame — had to be on the 40-year Football Team.

There are others, too, that in the minds of most if not all loyal to Eagle Nation should be obvious choices in the university's celebration of 40 seasons of modern football in Statesboro with an open vote for the anniversary team.

But no one said it was going to be easy. In 40 years starting with the 1982 season, the program has reached the highest heights — including six national championships at the NCAA I-AA (now FCS) level. Thousands of players have helped make the Eagles a program relevant beyond the university to the community, college football and all citizens of Eagle Nation.

The Helton era begins: Keys for Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton, who feels expectation to succeed from Game 1

Comebackers: After injury-marred 2021, Georgia Southern linebackers have 'something to prove' this year

Lone coach retained: Kevin Whitley avoids awkward transition on Georgia Southern football coaching staff

The list was announced Friday after weeks of voting on ballots separated by position group, and one day before the 40th season of modern football returned Saturday with Georgia Southern hosting Morgan State at Paulson Stadium .

The Georgia Southern Department of Athletics and the Eagle Football Alumni Association had organized and administered the election process, with the EFAA approving the initial list and having the discretion to adjust the nominations.

To be eligible, a player had to have finished his eligibility at GS, or have graduated before transferring to another school. All players on the ballot were one of the following:

• On the GS Athletics Hall of Fame ballot

• An all-conference (first/second/third team) selection or conference award honoree

• An All-American

• A member of the GS Athletics Hall of Fame

• A national award winner

• An NFL player

• An NFL draft pick

• Has their number retired

Get Eagles news in your inbox: Sign-up for our free, weekly newsletter on all things Georgia Southern sports

The votes have been tabulated, and here is the 97-player list. Some players made it in two categories. Jayson Foster, who won the Walton Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS in 2007 (as did Adrian Peterson in 1999), made the team at quarterback and all-purpose.

Laron Scott was voted to the team as a defensive back and a return specialist; while Teddy Craft made it as a wide receiver and return specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYv0p_0hgjLlUX00

Kevin Whitley made the team as a defensive back. Whitley returned to the program as a defensive backs coach in 2019, became interim head coach in 2021 and is assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach under new head coach Clay Helton .

Regarding 40-Year Team members with roots in the Greater Savannah area, they are: offensive lineman Marcelo Estrada and quarterback Raymond Gross of Hinesville; and defensive backs Arkee Thompson and Nay Young of Savannah.

Offensive line (18)

Dorian Byrd (2010-13); James Carter (1986-87); Charles Clarke (1999-02); Marcelo Estrada (2005-07); Dennis Franklin (1985-88); Garrett Frye (2011-14); William Maxwell (2008-11); Rich McGrath (1996-99); Brett Moore (2010-11); Chad Motte (2002-05); Russell Orr (2004-07); Vance Pike (1983-85); Franklin Stephens (1991-94); Fred Stokes (1983-86) *; Albert Turner (2002-04); Ronald Warnock (1985-87); Mark Williams (1996-99); Matt Winslette (1995-98).

Slot backs (3)

Ricky Harris (1983-86) *; Corey Joyner (1996-98); Zzream Walden (1999-02).

Wide receivers (4)

Raja Andrews (2005-08); Teddy Craft (2003-05) *; BJ Johnson III (2013-16); Monty Sharpe (1983-86).

Running backs (8)

Jermaine Austin (2002-05); Matt Breida (2013-16); Gerald Harris (1983-86); Adrian Peterson (1998-01) *; Joe Ross (1987-90); Roderick Russell (1994-97); Dominique Swope (2011-12); Ernest Thompson (1985-89).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgtzW_0hgjLlUX00

Quarterbacks (7)

Kevin Ellison (2013-16); Jayson Foster (2004-07) *; Raymond Gross (1987-90); Tracy Ham (1983-86); Greg Hill (1996-99); J.R. Revere (1998-01); Chaz Williams (2001-04).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lS3Xl_0hgjLlUX00

Defensive line (13)

Darren Alford (1987-88); Voncellies Allen (1996-99); Steve Bussoletti (1988-91); Eric Davis (1997-98); Raymond Johnson III (2017-20); Alex Mash (1990-93); Freddy Pesqueira (1999-02) *; Eugene Phillips (1996-99); Brent Russell (2009-12); Giff Smith (1987-90); Edward Thomas (1993-96); Roderick Tinsley (2008-11); Dakota Walker (2007-08).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Mpgu_0hgjLlUX00

Linebackers (13)

Derrick Butler (2001-04); Rashad Byrd (2017-20); Charles Carper (1983-85); Paul Carroll (1991-94); Dion Dubose (2008-12); Ironhead Gallon (2012-16) *; Darrell Hendrix (1987-89); Edwin Jackson (2011-14); Flint Matthews (1985-87); John Mohring (2003-06); Daryl Morrell (1997-98); Chad Nighbert (1994-97); Antwione Williams (2011-15).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9aNO_0hgjLlUX00

Defensive backs (16)

Randell Boone (1987-89); A.J. Bryant (2002-05); Taz Dixon (1986-89); Earthwind Moreland (1996-99); Rodney Oglesby (1988-91); Laron Scott (2009-11); Rob Stockton (1992-95); Kiwaukee Thomas (1996-99); Arkee Thompson (1998-99); Kindle Vildor (2016-19); Lavelle Westbrooks (2010-13); Kevin Whitley (1988-91); J.J. Wilcox (2009-12); David Young (1999-02); Nay Young (1984-87); James Young (2001-04) *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5hQ2_0hgjLlUX00

Specialists (12)

Tyler Bass, PK (2016-19) *; Teddy Craft, RS (2003-05); Dexter Dawson, RS (1992-95); Charlie Edwards, P (2008-11); Tim Foley, PK (1984-87); Jesse Hartley, PK (2007-08); Younghoe Koo, PK (2013-16) ; Ryan Langan, LS (2017-20); Eric Meng, PK (1995-97); Adrian Mora, PK (2008-11); Laron Scott, RS (2009-11); Ant Williams, RS (1999-02).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzDen_0hgjLlUX00

All-purpose (2)

Jayson Foster, QB/WR/RS (2004-07); Jerick McKinnon, QB/SB/RB/RS (2010-13).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKt5Q_0hgjLlUX00

Team captain (1)

Jessie Jenkins (1982-85), "The Original Eagle"

* denotes top vote-getter within each position group by Eagle Nation.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who was voted to the Georgia Southern 40-Year Football Team? Start with Peterson, Ham

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Mosley’s Isaac Paul commits to Georgia Southern

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul announced Tuesday evening that he is committing to play football for Georgia Southern University. Paul finished his junior season with 43 tackles and was a deadly weapon in the Dolphin’s kick return. In his first game this season, Paul had a team-leading 13 tackles […]
STATESBORO, GA
charltoncountyherald.com

Erk Russell belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame

Erk Russell should be in the College Football Hall of Fame. Period. End of story. But since I still have quite a bit of space to fill here, let me tell you why he should be and why he is not. For those of you recently arrived in our fair...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah native gets new start on Champions Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Labor Day, the PGA Tour season is over. But this year, the holiday brings a new beginning for a Savannah native who has been playing professional golf for more than half his life. This Labor Day, Tim O’Neal arrives in St. Louis and on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Hinesville, GA
Statesboro, GA
Sports
freightwaves.com

Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system

The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
wtoc.com

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of the Savannah office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now focuses solely on working with police departments in Chatham to address violent crime. The main goal is obviously to curb violent gun crimes by targeting those behind them, especially repeat...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#Georgia Southern#Football Team#American Football#Eagle Nation#Fcs#Eagles#Morgan State
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville man arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges

A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy