Commissioners get updates on Recovery Month

When it comes to dealing with the issue of substance abuse, the executive director of the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board says the community often is “blindsided” by the number of overdose deaths rather than seeing the number of people working to solve their problems. Joe Trolian points out that 3,600 county residents currently are active in the recovery process, a figure that has been consistent over the past 10 years.

Trolian met Thursday with the County Commissioners to mark the start of September as “Recovery Month” with the theme “Local Help for Local Recovery.” He told the board that while some agencies he has worked with emphasize that their method is the “only way” to recovery or that they have only one “evidence based” practice that they use, Richland County embraces all roads to recovery.

“We ask everybody, ‘What’s going to work for you?’ Is it going to be a lot of family support? Is it going to be a lot of clinical help? A few family members that we know are still supportive?’ and maybe wrapping a church around it or some type of other community,” Trolian said. ”We will look for a different road and let people kind of drive their own car.”

According to a proclamation approved and presented to Trolian by the commissioners, the local system touched 3,686 lives through the county HELP line, 2,641 through Warmline, 112 through the Opiate Response Team, and 177 in the first two months of the Homeless Response Team. It also pointed out that 787 people accessed immediate treatment in the first 11 months of the new Behavioral Health Urgent care program while over 9,500 Richland County residents participated in preventative and educational efforts in schools, churches and community organizations in the state fiscal year 2022.

Trolian said the highlight of the month’s activities will be a Sept. 24 appearance at the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield by Kevin Hines, one of the few people who have survived a suicide attempt by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. His appearance will be at no cost to attendees in partnership with the Mental Health and Recovery Board, 33 Forever and the Renaissance and will include a panel of local advocates and people with lived experiences.

Several other events that Trolian highlighted included the first annual Mansfield Recovery Picnic Sept. 10 at the Central Park Gazebo and a “Response to Addiction” town hall meeting Sept. 14 at the Ontario High School Auditorium that will include “Hidden in Plain Sight” from Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), a recovery story, information from METRICH and a Narcan training session.

A calendar of the month’s events and updates are available through richlandmentalhealth.com or KnowitB4UNeedit.com.

Commissioners approve funds for video project

In other business, commissioners approved a request by Youth and Family Council director Teresa Alt to transfer $41,099 in Business Resource Network funds from the Crawford Partnership to the Galion/Crestline Chamber of Commerce to continue work with videos on businesses and outreach to high school students and individuals. She said the partnership declined the funds earlier this year after the head of the group returned to private business.

Commissioners also approved a request by Job and Family Services director Lori Bedson to increase a sub grant agreement with Catalyst Life Services by $70,000 using federal Temporary Aid to Needy Family funds. The increase will allow the agency to continue to serve in-school youth through the end of September.

Commissioner Darrell Banks advised the board that the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the state have obtained grants to install monitoring cameras on local roads and that the county engineer and county business manager are working on the permit process to install them. “They are not connected to traffic monitoring or anything like that. They are in case of a crime being committed it will be easier to find cars that are involved,” he explained.

During a quarterly meeting of county department heads, Bedson reported that a ShotSpotter sensor will be installed at the JFS building and that work has started on repairs at the Ohio Means Jobs building. Dayspring Director Michelle Swank told the board that a multi-year parking lot and driveway improvement project finally is done and work on a new nurses’ station is progressing.

Building department director Kara Russell said she has been kept busy with building projects for the Shelby and Lexington school districts and is continuing to work on an electronic permit system. Dog Warden Missy Houghton said recent donations are still being used to help reduce adoption fees and pay for medical expenses for the dogs.