Briefs: State Rep. John cosponsors respiratory therapist bill

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

Proposed bill calls for licensing advanced practice respiratory therapists

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Marilyn John, R-Richland County, and Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., have introduced legislation that will license advanced practice respiratory therapists (APRTs).

This legislation seeks to improve access to cardio-pulmonary care in Ohio through specified knowledge and expertise of APRTs. Currently, there is large gap between the number of patients in need of cardio-pulmonary care and physicians who have the capability of providing such care. This legislation would bridge that gap and allow more Ohioans to get the help they need.

APRTs are new, non-physician providers that offer assistance to pulmonary, critical care, and sleep physicians in both adult and pediatric settings. Under this legislation, they would only practice under the supervision of a physician who specializes in these areas and would not be able to prescribe medication.

Health Department seeks dogs in bite incidents

Richland Public Health requests assistance in locating two dogs that have been implicated in the bite of a person.

One is described as a medium-sized black-and-brown dog that was last seen in the area of Oak Grove Cemetery, 4108 Ohio 42 S. on Wednesday. The other is described as a white-and-brown Australian shepherd mix. It was last seen in the area of 880 Laver Road on Thursday.

If you know the whereabouts of either dog, please call Richland Public Health at 419-774-4500. Do not attempt to restrain the dog yourself.

September is National Preparedness Month

COLUMBUS — According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and being resilient.

This year’s theme is, A Lasting Legacy. One way Ohioans can be prepared is by making an emergency plan, including preparing an emergency kit in advance. When making a plan, consider things like how you will receive emergency alerts and warnings, your household's shelter plan, an evacuation route, and your household communication plan.The Ohio Emergency Management Agency encourages Ohioans to review safety plans, practice family evacuation routes and know how to contact each other during emergencies.

Upcoming meetings:

● Richland County Board of Elections, 3 p.m., Tuesday, lower level classroom, Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Employee Relations Committee, 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Caucus/Council, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Shelby City Council, 7 p.m., Monday, Shelby Justice Center, 29 Mack Ave., Shelby

