ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Halo: Reborn Fan Project Follows the Trilogy, But with Entirely New Environments and Encounters

Halo fans rejoice! Halo: Reborn is an all-new campaign that follows the original trilogy, but retells it through entirely new environments and encounters, all in one game as a continuous story. All of the missions will be unique with a larger scope compared to the original, while environments are getting a complete overhaul using photogrammetry, 1K-4K textures, new foliage, skyboxes and more.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition System Launches This November

Now that you’ve seen the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard, it may be time to pre-order this limited Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, which is set to launch on November 18. It features art inspired by the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet games, including Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Sony PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage Collection Unveiled, Includes Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Sure, the Sony PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage Collection isn’t as unique as this one-handed PS5 controller, but it’s a nice change to say the least. It consists of a DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, including the Digital Edition, and the Pulse 3D wireless headset. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha#Sega Rally#Unreal Engine 5#Video Game#Vfx
techeblog.com

Quake 1 Port for Apple Watch is Now Available, But You’ll Need to Build the Project Before Playing

Programmers Tomas Vymazal and Mikkel Gravgaard have just released a Quake 1 port for Apple Watch, but you’ll need to build the project yourself before playing. It uses the Quake SW renderer and features touch, gyro, as well as digital crown controls, while a new AVFoundation audio backend keeps the sounds as close to the original as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 Now Has an Outpainting Feature That Lets You See Outside Famous Paintings

Since AI can already reproduce damaged artworks, the next logical step is having OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 use its new ‘Outpainting’ feature to see outside the frame of famous paintings. Simply put, it essentially extends the original image and creates large-scale images in any aspect ratio. It takes into account the image’s existing visual elements, whether it be shadows, reflections, or textures, to maintain the context of the original image.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy