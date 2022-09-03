Halo fans rejoice! Halo: Reborn is an all-new campaign that follows the original trilogy, but retells it through entirely new environments and encounters, all in one game as a continuous story. All of the missions will be unique with a larger scope compared to the original, while environments are getting a complete overhaul using photogrammetry, 1K-4K textures, new foliage, skyboxes and more.

