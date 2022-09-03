ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

New Leadership Coshocton class named

By Special to the Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Foundation and Leadership Coshocton County has announced its new class for 2023.

Leadership Coshocton County recently held a welcome reception at Clary Gardens where new members were joined by family, supporters, leadership alumni and members of the organization's advisory board.

The 32nd class of LCC was welcomed by Executive Director Betsy Gosnell, who thanked alumni and supporters of the program for their continued involvement. Also speaking were Jandi Adams of Clary Gardens, Coshocton Foundation Executive Director Bob Pell, advisory board chair Kaycee Newell and Bri Celeschi, who gave program information.

Members of the current class are Matthew Armstrong of Jones Metal Products, Evan Fischer of People’s Bank, Nathan Gibson of Gibson Interior Painting, Erin Gotwals of Strawberry Hill Farm, Karri Millward Harstine of River View Local School District, Tammy Hicks of the Village of West Lafayette, Alonna Hoffman of OSU Extension of Coshocton County, Jackie Householder of Echoing Hills Residential Center, Cory Humphreys of McWane Ductile, retiree Kevin Lyngaas Cassie Spain of ASPIRE/Licking County and COTC-Coshocton and Angie Williamson of the City of Coshocton.

The program year will begin with an open retreat Sept. 11 to 12 at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center. Facilitators are Emily Marrison and Jenny Strickler of Ohio State University Extension of Coshocton County and Erin George and Vicki Maple of Revive with Vicki.

Leadership Coshocton County is a program of the Coshocton Foundation and receives funds from the Willard S. and Helen F. Breon Discretionary Fund, the McWane Ductile Community Grant, the Schooler Family Fund and individual contributions.

This nine-month leadership development program meets monthly with sessions designed to build upon lessons introduced at the opening retreat by learning about and visiting historical sites, businesses, government, non-profit and social service agencies in Coshocton County.

In addition, members gain leadership skills through a nationally recognized online leadership curriculum, Positive Leadership. Chapter readings covering leadership capacities enhance the experiential learning of the monthly program days, allowing each member to further their leadership growth. Each class is tasked with developing and seeing through to completion a community project which addresses an unmet need in the community.

The program year ends in May with a closing session and graduation. Deadline to apply for the Class of 2024 is June 1. For more information, contact Gosnell at lead@coshoctonfoundation.org.

Submitted by Leadership Coshocton County

The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

