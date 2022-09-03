ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdrb.com

25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman shot 12 times in Cincinnati shooting reunites with first responders 4 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marked four years since a gunman opened fire inside a Cincinnati bank, killing three people and shooting a Louisville woman 12 times. Whitney Austin was shot 12 times when she went to work as a project manager at Fifth Third headquarters in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2018. Three people were killed before the gunman was killed by police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dead after shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the Butchertown neighborhood Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

41-year-old Sellersburg woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer in Scott County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North early Wednesday. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in northern Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police investigators were called to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Department with a crash involving two vehicles near the 32 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Woman dead after morning crash on I-65, police said

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, near the 32 mile marker. Officers said initial information indicated that the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Renee Smith from Sellersburg, Indiana, had collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

