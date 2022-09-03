Read full article on original website
Related
wtyefm.com
RHS Girls Improve to 3-1 on the Season
(Undated) – The RHS Girls Tennis Team improved their record to 3-1 on the season with a win last night at Paris. According to Head Coach, Steve Jenkins, Paris has a very solid and experienced team so this win was about the girls learning how to make adjustments in their game plan. The Maroons got singles wins from Annie List, Lauren Staller, Hannah Hevron, and Grace Gower. In doubles action, they got wins from the teams of Lucy List and Anna Hargrave, Lauren Staller and Maci Smith, and Hannah Hevron and Lauren Correll. The girls will be back on the court Thursday when they host Mt. Carmel.
Alices win Play of the Night
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vincennes Lincoln Alices bring home Play of the Night honors for week three of the high school football season. Xander Hunt’s 76 yard touchdown run helped Vincennes Lincoln knock off #1 Evansville Mater Dei. Lincoln edged Riverton Parke by one vote in our poll. Thanks to everyone for voting and […]
wtyefm.com
RHS Golf Team Finishes Third in Four Team Meet
(Undated) – The RHS Golf Team finished third in a four-team meet in Marshall yesterday. Marshall carded a team score of 155 to finish first. Paris finished second with a team score of 158. Drake Bartos of Paris was the medalist finishing with an individual score of thirty-five. Robinson carded a 165 and Nathan Rich was the low card leader shooting a thirty-six. Casey finished last with a team score of 194. The RHS Golf Team will be back in action tomorrow when they host Oblong, Newton, and North Clay.
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
vincennespbs.org
Lawrenceville event switches venues
One local festival isn’t letting structural problems keep it from success. Every year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fall Festival. It’s one of the biggest autumn events in southern Illinois. This year the festival faced some challenges as two buildings collapsed around the square in...
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
mymixfm.com
Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Community Schools wear yellow in memory of fallen classmate
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Students in one school district are wearing yellow today in memory of a fallen classmate. In a Facebook post, Effingham Community Schools encourage all students and staff to wear yellow to school on Wednesday, September 7th to show support for the family and friends of Keaton Gabel. Family and friends have […]
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Comments / 0