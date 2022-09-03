Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand 2 years after Holiday Farm Fire
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
nbc16.com
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
nbc16.com
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
The city of Springfield is looking to fill two positions for its Planning Commission
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is accepting applications for two positions on its Planning Commission. All Commission seats are volunteer, at-large positions with no ward restrictions. Applicants may be residents of the city or may reside between the city limits and the city's urban growth boundary. Planning...
nbc16.com
6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
nbc16.com
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
nbc16.com
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows 8,400 acres in three days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
nbc16.com
Smoky skies are possible this weekend in Lane County, says LRAPA
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
nbc16.com
Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Pacific Power announces potential power shutoff for customers in several counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power announced on Wednesday, September 7th to its 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk Counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. This shutoff is due to extreme wildfire conditions through the upcoming weekend. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a...
nbc16.com
Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
nbc16.com
Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
nbc16.com
Fire in vacant building spreads to apartments, leaving 26 people displaced
VIDA, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove celebrated its 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in on Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
nbc16.com
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
nbc16.com
'We're all still here': Holiday Farm Fire survivors gather to mark second anniversary
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
nbc16.com
The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
Comments / 0