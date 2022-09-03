ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

nbc16.com

DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
nbc16.com

6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire grows 8,400 acres in three days

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
EUGENE, OR

