Premier League

Thiago Silva Urged Chelsea to Hijack West Ham’s Deal for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Thiago Silva has revealed that he tried to get Chelsea to hijack West Ham United's transfer for Lucas Paqueta.

On Thursday, Chelsea were in panic mode, trying their hardest to sign a long-term midfield target for Thomas Tuchel.

Ajax's Edson Alvarez and PSV's Ibrahima Sangare were seen as ideal targets, however, their respective clubs were not willing to sell them.

The Blues ended up agreeing a one-year loan move for Juventus' Denis Zakaria, a move that most fans aren't too pleased about.

Even though the defence was a priority heading into this window, a midfielder was also a position that was seen as a must-buy by most supporters.

However, Todd Boehly and his team didn't really act on this until N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic picked up injuries, which ended up exposing a massive weakness in the German's squad.

Lucas Paqueta to Chelsea?

One of the main shocks in this transfer window was West Ham securing a deal for the very highly rated Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta .

Speaking to ESPN Brazil , via Blue_Footy , Paqueta's Brazilian teammate, Thiago Silva, revealed that he had urged Chelsea to sign the former Lyon player.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I didn’t talk to Paquetá about his coming to here (Chelsea). I heard he was about to leave Lyon. I had some conversations here with some people, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. Even because we weren’t 100% sure he would leave Lyon.

"The last week arrived, this thing got a lot stronger. And we had some other priorities, because of injuries we have on the team.

"So we needed a striker, another defender. A midfielder, a little less. I think that’s why things didn’t evolve well. But I’m happy for Paquetá"

Community Policy