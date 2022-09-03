Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
FBI seeks Bitcoin wallet information of ransomware attackers
Three federal agencies in the United States — the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center — jointly issued an advisory seeking information to curb ransomware attacks. As part of the #StopRansomware campaign, the joint cybersecurity...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoiner sentenced to federal prison warns users involved in OTC trading
Mark Alexander Hopkins, also known by the moniker Doctor Bitcoin or their handle Rizzn, has claimed that “transacting Bitcoin p2p is a federal crime” after announcing the sentence in their case to social media followers. In a Sunday Twitter thread, Hopkins said that they were facing between 6-15...
CoinTelegraph
Basketball star for a crypto launderer? Alexander Vinnik's lawyers considers prisoner swap: Report
The legal team for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national recently extradited to the United States for his alleged role at defunct crypto exchange BTC-e, has reportedly been urging officials to consider a prisoner swap. According to a Monday report from Reuters, a lawyer representing Vinnik called on Russian foreign minister...
CoinTelegraph
Australian state police sets up crypto division to trace transactions
Law enforcement in Australia is working to boost cryptocurrency expertise and trace crypto transactions by setting up a dedicated police group. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has established a new cryptocurrency unit to focus on monitoring crypto-related transactions, The Australian Financial Review reported on Monday. Stefan Jerga, the national manager...
CoinTelegraph
Powers On… Insider trading with crypto is targeted — Finally! Part 1
It took a few years, but government crackdowns on “insider trading” involving digital assets have finally arrived. It’s about time! Insider trading occurs often in our securities markets, so it was only a matter of time before crypto and other digital assets would be exploited improperly by miscreants for financial gain.
CoinTelegraph
‘Far too easy’ — Crypto researcher’s fake Ponzi raises $100K in hours
Crypto influencer FatManTerra claims to have gathered over $100,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) from crypto investors in an investment scheme that was later revealed as fake. The crypto researcher said he created the fake investment scheme as an experiment and to teach people a lesson about blindly following the investment advice of influencers.
CoinTelegraph
PraSaga awarded U.S. patent for placing computer operating system onto the blockchain
According to a new United States Patent and Trademark Office publication on Tuesday, Swiss-based blockchain startup PraSaga has been awarded a patent placing its operating system, dubbed "SagaOS," on the blockchain. Titled "Systemic Extensible Blockchain Object Model Comprising A First-class Object Model And A Distributed Ledger Technology," the methods described in U.S. patent no. 11436039B2 relate to processing multiple message passing transactions via blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Russian gov't working on stablecoin settlement platform between friendly nations: State media
Russia's Finance Ministry has reportedly begun working with the governments of “friendly” nations to establish a cross-border stablecoin-based payments platform. According to a Tuesday report from Russia state-owned news agency TASS, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said the government was looking to create the settlement platform to avoid the use of U.S. dollars and euros. The finance minister reportedly said the Russian government would need to impose additional regulations to enact the platform between itself and friendly nations — possibly including China, Belarus and North Korea.
