Pittsburgh, PA

PublicSource

Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done

Pittsburgh's housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city's oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song

People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

