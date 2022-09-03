Read full article on original website
Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done
Pittsburgh’s housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city’s oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […] The post Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Allegheny County police: New victims come forward in case against former teacher and coach
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County police announced that new charges have been filed against Eric Fairman, 26, after three additional victims came forward with claims against the former McKeesport teacher who also worked as a youth sports coach in the Keystone Oaks School District and the West Jefferson Hills School District.
Police: Bag of spilled Chick-fil-A leads to altercation in Washington County
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman struck each other over a spilled bag of Chick-fil-A in Fallowfield Township, Washington County. The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said Davanta Martin and Amir Reid, both of Charleroi,...
Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
Pittsburgh Police find stolen gun at local football game
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh operating at local football games have reported that one...
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999.
Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
‘Nothing short of a public health emergency’…Gun violence placing irreparable harm on Pittsburgh’s teens
TWELVE YOUNG PEOPLE AGES 18 AND UNDER have been shot and killed in Allegheny County so far this year, as of Aug. 29. They include, from left, 17-year-old Mathew Steffy-Ross, 18-year-old Maleek Thomas, 18-year-old Amari Mitchell, and 1-year-old De’Avry Thomas. More than half of Pittsburgh area young people have...
Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song
People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect who threatened to shoot employee at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH, PA – the Pittsburgh Police Department is searching for a suspect who drew a...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Report: Evictions throughout Allegheny County back up to pre-pandemic levels
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A new report says evictions in Pittsburgh and throughout Allegheny County are back up to pre-pandemic levels. Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) ended July 31, and since then, eviction filings have steadily been on the rise. According to the eviction tracking site...
