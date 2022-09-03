ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

County Police make arrest in fatal Duquesne shooting

Allegheny County Police police plan to charge 17-year-old Duquesne resident Justice Haten as an adult for the shooting death of 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, according to a county press release. Roberts was the passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting happened last Friday in Duquesne. The driver abandoned the...
DUQUESNE, PA
Tribune-Review

'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest

The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Officer injured while trying to break up fight in Squirrel Hill

Police and EMS responded Tuesday to Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Pittsburgh police said officers observed a dispute between juveniles. Authorities said one juvenile became combative towards the officer, when he attempted to break them up. The officer deployed his taser on the juvenile. A second juvenile attacked that officer in the process, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
