WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO