Teen charged as an adult after allegedly pointing gun at police in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County police on Tuesday arrested a teenager accused of pointing a gun at officers. Around 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Violent Crimes and Firearms Detectives spotted three juveniles at the intersection of Auriles Street and Priscilla Avenue in Duquesne. Two of them had guns and all...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
County Police make arrest in fatal Duquesne shooting
Allegheny County Police police plan to charge 17-year-old Duquesne resident Justice Haten as an adult for the shooting death of 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, according to a county press release. Roberts was the passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting happened last Friday in Duquesne. The driver abandoned the...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — It has been four months and there haven’t been any arrests in the murder of Azuree Charles, 9. Charles was found dead behind a shed next to his house in New Kensington in early May. Investigators initially said they had a person of interest...
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest
The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
Local man accused of chasing 2 women with sword, knives while on meth
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing a slew of felony charges after police said he chased two women down the streets of Youngwood overnight Tuesday. Zackary Wentling is in the Westmoreland County Prison with visible cuts and scratches all over his face, after police said...
'An innocent bystander': Woman dies after shooting in Braddock
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police believe a car drove down Pine Way in the Braddock neighborhood, then let off multiple shots in different directions and killing 33-year-old Sade Brown. Channel 11 News spoke with the victim’s family. “She was a good mother, good niece, good daughter,” said Sade’s...
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
Man sentenced to hearing after signs abuse found after infant's death
Medics responded to a call early Wednesday morning in the Harrison Village housing complex, where they found the infant who was not breathing. Barber has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 12th.
State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000
State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period from 2016 to 2020. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is currently listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful...
Judge rules North Huntingdon robbery suspect to be prosecuted as an adult
A North Huntingdon man charged in late 2020 with the armed robbery of a man he paid $40 to drive him to Mt. Pleasant will be prosecuted as an adult, a Westmoreland County judge ruled. Elijah Ben Chaabane was less than two months shy of his 18th birthday when he...
wtae.com
Officer injured while trying to break up fight in Squirrel Hill
Police and EMS responded Tuesday to Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Pittsburgh police said officers observed a dispute between juveniles. Authorities said one juvenile became combative towards the officer, when he attempted to break them up. The officer deployed his taser on the juvenile. A second juvenile attacked that officer in the process, police said.
Pittsburgh Police find stolen gun at local football game
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh operating at local football games have reported that one...
West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
Child who fell from a window in Plum last week has died
A 1-year-old boy who fell out of a window Aug. 30 in Plum died four days later, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The boy, Henry Witucki, fell from the window around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Winchester Drive. According to the...
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
Pa. toddler that fell from window dies
A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
