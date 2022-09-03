On September 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David Szafran., 62, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Baseline Road in the town of Grand Island, Szafran was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Szafran had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Szafran had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.12% BAC. Szafran was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

