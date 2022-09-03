ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Comments / 5

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King

The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Buffalo Man Gets#State Supreme Court#Shore News Network
News 4 Buffalo

Man convicted for selling opioids that killed two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to prison for selling opioids that caused the deaths of two people, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Nino Buggs was convicted Tuesday on possession with intent and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 or “pink heroin.” Buggs was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Tonawanda man sentenced after crashing car into elderly woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J Flynn announced Tuesday that a former marine would be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison. On March 26, 2019, 36-year-old Edward T. Harris, drove his car into a senior apartment building while under the influence of marijuana. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate, who was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash, died of her injuries four days later at ECMC.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for DWI

On September 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David Szafran., 62, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Baseline Road in the town of Grand Island, Szafran was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Szafran had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Szafran had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.12% BAC. Szafran was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Three day investigation results in arrest from Lockport Walmart larceny

On August 29, 2022 at approximately 5:45PM, Troopers responded to a call at Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Rd in the Town of Lockport for a report of Petit Larceny. The suspect left with greater than $100 worth of merchandise and fled. After Troopers completed their investigation, the suspect Amy Bower turned herself in to SP Lockport days later.
LOCKPORT, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy