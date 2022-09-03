Read full article on original website
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King
The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
Buffalo woman arraigned on attempted murder charge
A Buffalo woman was arrested Monday night after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a Cheektowaga Burger King.
Man Who Crashed into Senior Citizen Building, Killing 94-Year-Old Woman Heading to Prison
TONAWANDA, NY – A Tonawanda man who crashed his vehicle into a senior citizen apartment...
Man convicted for selling opioids that killed two
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to prison for selling opioids that caused the deaths of two people, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Nino Buggs was convicted Tuesday on possession with intent and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 or “pink heroin.” Buggs was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison […]
Tonawanda man sentenced after crashing car into elderly woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J Flynn announced Tuesday that a former marine would be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison. On March 26, 2019, 36-year-old Edward T. Harris, drove his car into a senior apartment building while under the influence of marijuana. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate, who was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash, died of her injuries four days later at ECMC.
Buffalo man headed to prison for selling fentanyl, caused deaths of two people
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700.
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
Cheektowaga Police make arrest in Monday night stabbing
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in Cheektowaga on Labor Day. Jakyia Williams, 19, was arrested following an alleged domestic situation in the parking lot of a Burger King in the Thruway Plaza, according to authorities. On Monday, police were dispatched...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information on wanted person
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrested of a wanted individual. Emma Zander is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for bail violations. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of...
Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
Buffalo Police investigate Goemble Avenue shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Goemble Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Detectives say a 30-year-old, Buffalo man was shot multiple times just before 3 p.m.
Grand Island man arrested for DWI
On September 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David Szafran., 62, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Baseline Road in the town of Grand Island, Szafran was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Szafran had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Szafran had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.12% BAC. Szafran was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
Three day investigation results in arrest from Lockport Walmart larceny
On August 29, 2022 at approximately 5:45PM, Troopers responded to a call at Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Rd in the Town of Lockport for a report of Petit Larceny. The suspect left with greater than $100 worth of merchandise and fled. After Troopers completed their investigation, the suspect Amy Bower turned herself in to SP Lockport days later.
Businesses responding to 'concealed carry’ gun law
New York State’s new gun restrictions means businesses must post if they are ‘welcoming’ customers to carrying a concealed weapon onto their property.
Car theft rates spiking across Erie County
With more than three months remaining on the 2022 calendar, Erie County has already seen a rapid rise in the number of car thefts this year. Read more from Erie County Sheriff John Garcia here:
