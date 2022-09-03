Read full article on original website
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users
GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer. The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser. The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already,...
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Benzinga
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Event 2022 LIVE: Watch the iPhone 14 launch here
Apple's 'Far Out' event is nearly live – discover the latest iPhone 14 lineup of camera phones at they are announced. After almost a year of rumors and even more hype, today Apple will unveil its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and we'll bring you every announcement as it happens.
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to only show one punch hole, not two
Mark Gurman and MacRumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not look quite how dozens of leaks have presented the pair. To recap, the iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to be Apple's first flagship smartphones since the iPhone 7 series to launch without a notch. Instead, Apple has adopted punch hole displays, a technology that has been maturing for a few years. However, the consensus was that Apple would release both smartphones with dual punch holes, one for their front-facing cameras and another for their Face ID hardware.
Apple unveils new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service isn't available.
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Max preview: Bigger, but not "Pro"
Plenty of intel suggests that Apple is going to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7's iPhone 14 series event, to fill the slot of the now-retired mini. Not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this new iPhone 14 Max is about to fill a gap that apparently Apple considers important enough.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
CNET
Don't Miss Wednesday's Apple Event: How to Watch iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Reveals
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product launch event Wednesday, which...
