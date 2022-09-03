ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Support#New Iphone#Iphone 7#Iphone 8#Smart Phone#Ios#Cnet#Apple Launched Portrait#Facetime
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Apple Event 2022 LIVE: Watch the iPhone 14 launch here

Apple's 'Far Out' event is nearly live – discover the latest iPhone 14 lineup of camera phones at they are announced. After almost a year of rumors and even more hype, today Apple will unveil its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and we'll bring you every announcement as it happens.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to only show one punch hole, not two

Mark Gurman and MacRumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not look quite how dozens of leaks have presented the pair. To recap, the iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to be Apple's first flagship smartphones since the iPhone 7 series to launch without a notch. Instead, Apple has adopted punch hole displays, a technology that has been maturing for a few years. However, the consensus was that Apple would release both smartphones with dual punch holes, one for their front-facing cameras and another for their Face ID hardware.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Max preview: Bigger, but not "Pro"

Plenty of intel suggests that Apple is going to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7's iPhone 14 series event, to fill the slot of the now-retired mini. Not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this new iPhone 14 Max is about to fill a gap that apparently Apple considers important enough.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy