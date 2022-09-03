ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAFbu_0hgjGmlZ00
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday.

LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday's hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
