Giovanni Simeone Celebrates UCL Debut Goal By Kissing Tattoo Dad Diego Told Him Not To Get
Simeone followed in his father's footsteps by scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday.
Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Group A
Jurgen Klopp's team were soundly beaten by the Serie A leaders and we can bring you the match highlights.
Chelsea new manager LIVE: Graham Potter holds talks after Thomas Tuchel sacking
Chelsea have been a club facing constant change over the last few months, with the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly having opted to add to their revolution with the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.The German boss was dismissed following a Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, with the aim being to now get a new man in place before the weekend Premier League encounter with Fulham. To that end, the Blues have held talks with Graham Potter, currently the Brighton and Hove Albion boss, though it would be an expensive deal to conclude with compensation likely to hit £16m if they appoint him.Chelsea’s move is all the more surprising at this stage of the season given Tuchel played a prominent role in choosing transfer targets this summer, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed only a week ago and other big-money arrivals including Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling.Follow live updates and reaction to Chelsea’s new manager search below:
Is West Ham vs FCSB on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash
West Ham will look to put the pain of last weekend’s controversial 2-1 defeat to Chelsea behind them when they play their first match of the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday evening against Romanian side FCSB.The Hammers thought they had snatched a 2-2 draw against their London rivals when Maxwel Cornet found the net late on but a VAR review inexplicably determined that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Edouard Mendy during the build-up despite the Chelsea goalkeeper appearing to have just made a mess of the situation and then feigned injury despite Bowen making minimal or no contact with...
RB Leipzig appoint Marco Rose as new head coach to replace sacked Domenico Tedesco
RB Leipzig have named Marco Rose as their new head coach, appointing the 45-year-old on a two-year deal running until the end of the 2023/24 season.The Bundesliga club moved quickly to sack Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday following a Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, with a dismal start to the season seeing just one victory from five in the league.They also lost the German Super Cup at the start of the campaign to Bayern Munich, with the only victories this season coming against Wolfsburg - currently in the bottom two - and lower league Teutonia Ottensen in the German Cup,...
