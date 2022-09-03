Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
Red Rooster Days Finale Today in Dassel
One of the summer’s final community celebrations is in its final day today in the community of Dassel in neighboring Meeker County, where the 63rd Annual Red Rooster Days is continuing today. Labor Day Monday events include the Red Rooster run-walk at the Dassel Ball Park, a display at...
krwc1360.com
A&W Grand Opening Celebration!
KRWC is excited to be partnering with A&W and the Pit Stop in Howard Lake (Right on Hwy 12 on the East end of Howard Lake) as they celebrate the grand opening of their A&W Restaurant!. The fun and excitement kicks off on Friday September 9th, as the store opens...
krwc1360.com
Free Community Breakfast Saturday at Buffalo Community Center
Residents and visitors alike are invited to a free community breakfast this Saturday morning at the Buffalo Community Center. Scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be prepared and served by volunteers with the Zion Lutheran Church of Buffalo. The breakfast is sponsored by the Buffalo Community Center and the Buffalo Food Shelf.
Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake
The body of a 77-year-old man was pulled from Long Lake in New Brighton on Labor Day. The man was recovered by an off-duty firefighter, who found him in about 4.5 feet of water 30 feet from the shore just after noon Monday. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
willmarradio.com
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
fox9.com
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Drowns in Brainerd
A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. His name has not been released. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
krwc1360.com
Thomas “Tom” Dircks
Age 68 of Maple Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 1st. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Chapel in Maple Lake. Additional visitation will be held Friday, 1 hour prior to mass at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial for Tom Dirks will be held Friday, September 9th, at 11 AM, at the Church of St. Luke in Clearwater, with burial following at the parish cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
knsiradio.com
One Killed in Highway 15 Crash
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a 22-year-old Monticello man was killed when he rolled his pickup truck on Monday. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on Highway 15 near County Road 27 in Meeker County and went off the road to the right. They say he overcorrected, and the truck rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed
MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed its doors. The sign has been taken down from the MyPillow location at Rosedale Center. Twitter user Paul Merrill posted a photo of the shuttered space, with items being taken out of it. If it has indeed closed, it leaves only...
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
Comments / 0