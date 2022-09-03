ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dassel, MN

Red Rooster Days Finale Today in Dassel

One of the summer’s final community celebrations is in its final day today in the community of Dassel in neighboring Meeker County, where the 63rd Annual Red Rooster Days is continuing today. Labor Day Monday events include the Red Rooster run-walk at the Dassel Ball Park, a display at...
A&W Grand Opening Celebration!

KRWC is excited to be partnering with A&W and the Pit Stop in Howard Lake (Right on Hwy 12 on the East end of Howard Lake) as they celebrate the grand opening of their A&W Restaurant!. The fun and excitement kicks off on Friday September 9th, as the store opens...
Free Community Breakfast Saturday at Buffalo Community Center

Residents and visitors alike are invited to a free community breakfast this Saturday morning at the Buffalo Community Center. Scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be prepared and served by volunteers with the Zion Lutheran Church of Buffalo. The breakfast is sponsored by the Buffalo Community Center and the Buffalo Food Shelf.
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park

(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned

Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
Thomas “Tom” Dircks

Age 68 of Maple Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 1st. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Chapel in Maple Lake. Additional visitation will be held Friday, 1 hour prior to mass at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial for Tom Dirks will be held Friday, September 9th, at 11 AM, at the Church of St. Luke in Clearwater, with burial following at the parish cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
