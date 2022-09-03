Deontay Wilder apparently has zero resolve to bury the hatchet with his nemesis Tyson Fury. Wilder, the former heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a thrilling trilogy with the WBC titlist from England. Their rivalry grew especially contentious heading into the third and final fight which took place last October; Wilder made numerous allegations that Fury cheated in their second fight — one accusation was that Fury had “loaded” his gloves — a view that Wilder evidently still steadfastly holds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO