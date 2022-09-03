Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Ellis Zorro Aims To Show His Worth in Dec Spelman Clash at York Hall
ELLIS ZORRO VIEWS his forthcoming fight with Dec Spelman as the perfect measure of his cruiserweight credentials at a higher level. Boxxer tournament winner Zorro makes his Queensberry debut against Spelman at York Hall on September 16. Even though Spelman has recently come up from light heavyweight, the Scunthorpe man...
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Savannah Marshall: I'm Going To Take Shields Into Deep Water and Drown Her!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is only a few days away from her unification showdown with IBF, WBC, WBA champion Claressa Shields. The two career rivals will collide on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall will be looking to stamp her win over Shields from 2012, when the...
Deontay Wilder Says He Will 'Never' Settle Bad Blood With Tyson Fury; Open To Fourth Fight
Deontay Wilder apparently has zero resolve to bury the hatchet with his nemesis Tyson Fury. Wilder, the former heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a thrilling trilogy with the WBC titlist from England. Their rivalry grew especially contentious heading into the third and final fight which took place last October; Wilder made numerous allegations that Fury cheated in their second fight — one accusation was that Fury had “loaded” his gloves — a view that Wilder evidently still steadfastly holds.
Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card
A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Sivenathi Nontshinga Inks Promotional Agreement With Eddie Hearn
Sivenathi Nontshinga has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Nontshinga (11-0 9 KOs) landed the IBF Light-Flyweight title in an epic fight of the year contender clash with Hector Flores in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night, edging out the Mexican in a rollercoaster battle fought at a relentless pace.
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict
Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Double Generates Huge Spotlight on Women's Boxing
It’s typical boxing that two of the United States’ biggest stars on the ladies’ side must go overseas for the biggest fights of their careers, but in the most important year in the history of women’s boxing, former Olympic teammates Claressa Shields and Mikaela Mayer don’t care.
Sivenathi Nontshinga Scores Life-Changing Victory In An Instant Classic
Following the ninth round of the IBF light flyweight title bout between Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga, the latter walked back to his corner looking dazed, shuffling with the wobbly gait of someone completely exhausted, and slumped down onto his stool. For nine rounds, Nontshinga and Flores had gone toe-to-toe...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Junaid Bostan Inks Multi-Fight Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Rotherham Super Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will have his third professional bout on the undercard of the WBA Featherweight World Title clash between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.
Joseph Parker Promises Revival, Joe Joyce Beatdown: 'I Believe I Belong At The Top'
Joseph Parker has been among one of the top heavyweight contenders in boxing for better parts of the last half-decade. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) held the WBO heavyweight title from 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. all the way to 2018 when he lost a decision to Anthony Joshua.
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had
A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Joey Spencer Willing To Face Harrison, Tszyu, Lubin or Fundora Next
Los Angeles - Prior to the Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz pay-per-view card, prelims live on FOX and FOX Deportes featured rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) earn a career-best 10-round unanimous decision over fellow unbeaten Kevin Salgado (14-1-1, 9 KOs). "He's a hard-hitting counter puncher, so...
