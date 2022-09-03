SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will look at an ordinance at their next meeting to restructure the way the city's water rates are interpreted. "When you look at the code, I think it's clear that it should be a base rate plus a monthly usage charge for the gallons that you consume," Joseph Turner said. "For 20 years or so, we have not been billing that way. At some point, you can say, your interpretation of the ordinance is correct or not, but since we've been billing a certain way for 20 plus years, I think it makes sense for us to be very clear in updating the code on that."

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO