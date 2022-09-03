Read full article on original website
FB: Richmond, Roper win POY honors
A pair of Hutchinson Community College football players earned Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors in Week No. 2 after the Blue Dragons rolled to a 63-point victory on Saturday at Ellsworth. Freshman running back Rontavious Richmond was named the KJCCC Offensive Player of the Week. Redshirt freshman return...
VB: Dragons No. 17 in latest poll
After a 2-1 week last week, the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team dropped four spots in the latest NJCAA Division I Volleyball Rankings, which were released on Tuesday instead of Monday became of the Labor Day holiday. The Blue Dragons had their 10-match winning streak snapped last Wednesday in a...
HutchCC Soccer: Blue Dragons go to 4-0 with home opener shutout
Steve Carpenter - Hutchinson CC Sports Information. Aimee Maher's penalty kick in the 25th minute was the lone tally and sent the Hutchinson Community College women's soccer team to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017. Maher's fourth career penalty kick and a strong defensive effort pace the...
WSOC: Felix-Cardona is Goalkeeper of the Week
After a strong effort in the 2022 Jayhawk Conference opener last week, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Oliva Felix-Cardona was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday. In her only action of the week, Felix-Cardona, a sophomore from Wichita, made three big...
⚾ Surge and Naturals start six game set Tuesday
The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.
Lockett coming to Hutchinson in just two weeks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In just a couple of weeks, the fall semester Dillon Lecture Series kicks off in Hutchinson. Tickets are now available to the first fall semester Dillon Lecture Series event with former NFL player and K-State Wildcat Kevin Lockett. "He was part of that real core unit...
Grape stomp back again for Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the fun annual events of the Kansas State Fair is back again this year. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
USD 311 bond vote is today
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
IdeaTek sponsoring students, providing wi-fi at Kansas State Fair
BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is sponsoring free gate admission for 10,000 Reno County students to the Kansas State Fair for the second straight year and will provide a free internet cafe for fairgoers on grounds during the 10-day event, which is new in 2022. The IdeaTek Internet Cafe, which...
Fair board to meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Tickets available for Hutch Rec event Oct. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are now on sale for the Hutch Rec annual Brewfest. This year's event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. as part of the Fall Festival. This year's event will kick off in front of the Fox Theatre. Participants will...
Inspiration from solitary: Kan. native wins prison writing award
TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.”. Tretbar,...
Base rate to be added to South Hutch water bills soon
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will look at an ordinance at their next meeting to restructure the way the city's water rates are interpreted. "When you look at the code, I think it's clear that it should be a base rate plus a monthly usage charge for the gallons that you consume," Joseph Turner said. "For 20 years or so, we have not been billing that way. At some point, you can say, your interpretation of the ordinance is correct or not, but since we've been billing a certain way for 20 plus years, I think it makes sense for us to be very clear in updating the code on that."
More issues surface with Haven pool
HAVEN, Kan. — The situation at the Haven City Pool went from bad to worse recently. After the city council approved spending more than $300,000 to fix the issues with the pool, it was discovered that there was more damage to the pool than first thought. The damage to...
HutchCC board to take action on budget Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees will hold their budget and revenue neutral hearings during Thursday’s monthly meeting. The board received a preliminary presentation on the 2022-23 Hutchinson Community College budget at its monthly board meeting earlier this summer. The budget totals $ 68.3 million on total taxes levied of $14.7 million. The budget includes a mill levy set at 21.829, the same as the year prior and its lowest level in at least ten years. This is made possible by an expected increase in county valuations. Tuition is slated to remain consistent with 2021-22 while fees will increase by $2.00 per credit hour.
Department of Ag boards to meet at Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several advisory boards which serve to guide the work of the Kansas Department of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, September 15, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. The meetings will be held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and are open to the public. The boards...
McPherson Fire holding meet and greet Saturday, Sept. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson Fire Department is holding a meet and greet event at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10,2022. The event will give prospective firefighters the opportunity to experience hands on fire operations, learn what it is like to be a firefighter and what opportunities are available at McPherson Fire.
Reno County EMS preparing for start of fair Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS Director Dave Johnston knows that his agency is the one that needs to be ready to help on the Fairgrounds for 10 days each September. "We really push our staffing up during that 10 day period," Johnston said. "For us, the prep for that fair really starts September of last year. We go through and we look at the issues we encounter the previous year and we start prepping. Last year, we encountered a really high call volume."
