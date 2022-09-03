Read full article on original website
Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire
The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Shooting Victim Being Rushed To Hospital Dies In Crash
STOCKTON (BCN) A shooting victim died early Monday as she was being driven to a hospital by an acquaintance who lost control and flipped a vehicle on a freeway on-ramp in Stockton, authorities said. The solo crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound...
Orthopedic Surgeon Found Guilty Of Health Insurance Fraud Sentenced To 7 Years Of Prison
A San Joaquin County orthopedic surgeon found guilty of repeatedly defrauding the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs has been sentenced to seven years of prison, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday. Gary Wisner, a surgeon in Lodi, received his prison sentence in Sacramento County Superior Court Friday after being convicted...
