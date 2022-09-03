ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire

The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
RODEO, CA
SFGate

Shooting Victim Being Rushed To Hospital Dies In Crash

STOCKTON (BCN) A shooting victim died early Monday as she was being driven to a hospital by an acquaintance who lost control and flipped a vehicle on a freeway on-ramp in Stockton, authorities said. The solo crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy