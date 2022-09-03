Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Heath takes second at Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival
Cape Charles’ own Kenny Heath took second place at Sunday’s 63rd Annual Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival, sponsored by the Chance Lions Club. Heath clocked a 34.6 second time, just barely falling to the top place tim of 31 seconds. Tommy Eskridge placed 6th with a time...
WMDT.com
Crustacean Royalty held at Crab Derby
CRISFIELD, Md. – Crustacean Royalty was held at the Crab Derby over the weekend. These children ran for Miss, Little Miss, and Mr. Crustacean. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Businesses on Chincoteague Island Are Grateful for a Successful Summer Season
Chincoteague, Va.--- From coffee shops to gift shops and every business in between, on Chincoteague Island business this summer season is booming. Mark Huber and his wife Amy are the owners of "The Brant" gift shop. Mark says that even though business has slowed down from last year, they still had a great year.
WBOC
Boat Docking Contest Draws Large Crowd on Deal Island
DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Cape Gazette
Crapemyrtle Bark Scale on the rise in Sussex County
Earlier this summer, the state issued a notice warning Sussex County residents that spotted lanternflies are now in the area. Now, Rehoboth Beach resident Jan Konesey is raising the flag for another tree pest that leaves crape myrtles covered with small white pouches and a sticky honey dew that attracts other insects.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
WMDT.com
‘My concern is my Grandfather’s legacy’: Marvel grandson reacts to confederate flag controversy in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls for the confederate flag to come down from a local museum in Georgetown continue with the grandson of the museum’s founder speaking out, saying if the Georgetown Historical Society doesn’t take it down the family wants the museum’s name to change. Tom...
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
Kids radio flyer balance bike – has no pedals so they get a sense of balance before moving on to a bike with pedals. Good for kids 5 and under. Asking 20$ 2 . Hot wheels bike with pedals, training wheels and sound effects. Asking $30 3. Heavy duty...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing man in Worcester Co.
SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. We’re told 30-year-old Austin Ellis was last seen by family members on August 30th, in the Snow Hill area. He is 6’1″, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and white shorts. Officials say his last known address is in Salisbury, and he may be going by the last name “Eliyah”.
How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?
Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math. The ... Read More
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur
Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
WGMD Radio
More Restaurant Surprises Coming to Downtown Rehoboth
It was a bittersweet last weekend for Nicola Pizza. The sign from the Rehoboth Avenue restaurant was taken down last week, and the last day the restaurant was open to the public was on Labor Day. Kelly Munyan, the manager, says they will now start the move to the new...
shoredailynews.com
Mr. James Miles, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. James Miles, Jr., also known as “Moochie” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Church, Keller, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by. the Cooper & Humbles Funeral...
shoredailynews.com
Trial set for four young men in Valentines Day shooting
The cases of four young men were set Tuesday to be heard jointly in Northampton Circuit Court in November in connection with charges related to an Exmore woman who was shot through a car windshield as she held a toddler in her arms last Valentine’s Day. According to court...
firststateupdate.com
Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee
Graveside services for Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee, also known as “Quan” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
shoredailynews.com
Schools open today
Public schools in both counties will begin their 2022-23 sessions today. While parents breathe a sigh of relief, school busses will be out this morning and most weekday mornings for the next 9 months. Accomack County has 190 days on their calendar which includes 10 inclement weather days. Sports have...
WBOC
Lewes Man Killed in Head-on Moped Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Lewes man was killed in a head-on crash while riding a moped in Milton Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a moped westbound on Lockerman Rd. approaching the intersection of N. Coastal Hwy around 11 p.m. A Mazda, driven by a 17-year-old Lincoln boy, was going northbound in the left lane of Coastal Hwy behind an unknown car, approaching the same intersection. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a "Do Not Enter" sign, and began going southbound in the left northbound lane of the highway. The unknown car then swerved to the right to avoid hitting the moped. The Mazda could not swerve in time, hitting the moped head-on.
