ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

I paid $150 to cuddle cows. I expected it to be like the Instagram Reels, but it was totally disappointing.

By TJ Butler
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GELlM_0hgjA36z00

Courtesy of TJ Butler

  • I was excited to go cow cuddling after seeing so many Instagram Reels of cute cuddles.
  • Having grown up on a farm, my husband was skeptical, but I didn't believe him.
  • The $150 price tag was not worth the experience.

I love watching videos about people who've made friends with farm animals . They behave like dogs with their tails wagging, always happy to see you and ready to be snuggled affectionately.

When I saw a cow cuddling event at a local farm, I knew I had to attend. I paused at the ticket's $150 price tag, wondering if it would be the splurge. The farm's website said that the five-month-old calves were rescued from slaughter and were being trained as therapy cows. The proceeds would benefit their training, so I felt good clicking the "buy" button.

My husband was lukewarm about cow cuddling because he grew up in a rural area. He said it wouldn't be like the videos, but I didn't quite believe him.

I expected cow cuddling to be just like what you see on social-media videos. But it was adorably anticlimactic once the treat bucket was empty.

My expectations were not met

I expected to be greeted by affectionate creatures behaving like puppies in a viral video, eager to play and thrilled to be petted and snuggled. I imagined romping in a field surrounded by calves and ending the visit lying in a grassy pasture, resting my head on a calf's shoulder and nuzzling its velvety-soft nose.

The cow-cuddling pasture had patches of dirt, scraggly grass, and no shade. It was over 90 degrees. I was willing to brave the heat to live out my snuggling fantasies. At the appointed time, the attendant handed me a plastic bucket containing a few handfuls of corn and brown nuggets. She ushered us into the pasture and the cows hurried over. I believed my dreams were coming true, until I was surrounded by calves urgently competing to put their heads into the bucket.

I laughed and tried to give each one an equal amount. They stepped on my feet. They jostled me. I held the bucket to my chest with one hand and patted their heads, which they ignored. I tried to scratch behind their ears, imagining them as large dogs. They were focused not on me but on getting their heads back into the bucket.

The cows wanted food and not cuddles

I was disappointed to find that cows, even ones you're supposed to cuddle, are not ready-made pets. They were excited about the bucket but disregarded my insistent petting and baby talk. I allowed them more food, just to have them near me so I could pet them. The longer I did, the dirtier my hands became. This was far from the cow cuddling I'd planned for.

When the food bucket was empty, the cows wandered to the other side of the pasture. I followed one who didn't want to be followed. I was hot. The cows weren't interested in affection. My husband stood near the fence holding my purse. I remembered that he'd warned me about this. I tried not to be disappointed when I told him it was time to leave. I told myself that they'd have loved me like the cows in social-media videos if only I could get to know them better.

On the way home, I realized the experience lasted about 10 minutes. I convinced myself that I'd called it quits mostly because of the heat, but it was really about fantasy cows versus reality cows. The animal videos I love watching never show the time and training it takes to turn livestock into friendly pets. I'll still watch the videos, but now I know it takes much more than a plastic bucket of corn at a tourist farm to make a cow your friend.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

One Justified Patriot
4d ago

After reading this article, I thought to myself. “now there’s another two minutes of my life I am never going to get back”

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Livestock#Nuggets
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

576K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy