Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A.

The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action.

Knight is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

ABC 17 News crews got to the scene a little before 9 p.m. Friday and saw multiple law enforcement agencies on the 18000 block of S Old Route A

The department says, Boone County Joint Communications got the call around 7:46pm Friday night.

The caller says , they found a man unconscious inside a residence with signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased in the home. The identity of the victim has not been released, however, neighbors in the area Saturday told ABC 17 news crews that the deceased man could be Knight's dad.

After identifying Knight as a suspect, law enforcement officers began searching the area and located Knight at a nearby residence around 8:13 p.m. Friday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says, this is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.

