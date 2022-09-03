ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jL8Li_0hgjA0So00

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A.

The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action.

Knight is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

ABC 17 News crews got to the scene a little before 9 p.m. Friday and saw multiple law enforcement agencies on the 18000 block of S Old Route A

The department says, Boone County Joint Communications got the call around 7:46pm Friday night.

The caller says , they found a man unconscious inside a residence with signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased in the home. The identity of the victim has not been released, however, neighbors in the area Saturday told ABC 17 news crews that the deceased man could be Knight's dad.

After identifying Knight as a suspect, law enforcement officers began searching the area and located Knight at a nearby residence around 8:13 p.m. Friday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says, this is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.

The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 5

cj macintosh
4d ago

kmiz always has the photo of the Caucasian perpetrators I love to see the photos of these perpetrators put them in there no matter their race stop with your political agenda kmiz

Reply(4)
2
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsburg, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
Ashland, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
LINN CREEK, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Callaway County

One man is behind bars after leading Callaway County deputies on a vehicle pursuit. Sean Kleeschulte, 36, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He’s being held without bond. Kleeschulte is due in court Friday for a bond hearing.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three Camden County men, one woman, face drug charges after search in Linn Creek

Three Camden County men and a woman face drug charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched a home on Walnut Street early Tuesday morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#Abc 17 News#S Old Route A
KBUR

Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting in Missouri

Paris, Mo.- An Iowa man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports the shooting was reported at about 12:45 AM Saturday, September 3rd, on Highway 15 south of Paris, Missouri. Following an investigation by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of...
PARIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for September 6, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Shannon M. Arnold of Marshall at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in Ray County. She was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. Arnold was taken to the Ray County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in connection with a crash that killed his three-year-old child who wasn't properly restrained was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), crashes are a leading cause of death for children. CDC data shows that using The post Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy