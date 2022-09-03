As a young college instructor, why do I outearn my mom, a Florida teacher for 30 years? | Column

Veteran teachers in Florida are poorly paid compared with their peers across the United States. [ MIAMI HERALD | Miami Herald ]

“I got the job!” I text in my family’s group chat to a swell of joy and jubilation. “Professor Corson has a nice ring to it,” my grandma says. But once we’ve lol’d at the emojis and memes, the question always comes up: How much are they paying you?

When I share my starting salary of $46,514, my mother is most shocked: “You’re making more than me!” My mother has taught math and science for three schools in Hillsborough County, tutored students over the summer for extra money (like many teachers), and shepherded elementary and middle school students for 30 years.

While it is true my mother chose to teach primarily in private, parochial schools within the Diocese of St. Petersburg, I cannot fault her for the satisfaction and happiness that the union of her faith and teaching has brought her, just as she can no longer fault me for getting not one but two degrees in poetry since I am now gainfully employed. I wonder, though, how does a first-year teacher fresh out of grad school have a higher salary than one who’s been teaching for 30 years; despite their grade level differences?

When my mother started teaching at Dunbar Elementary in 1991, the minimum starting salary for a public school teacher in Florida was $21,368. When adjusted for inflation, her starting salary is equivalent to $44,354 in 2022. Today, the starting salary in Hillsborough County Public Schools is $47,501, a number hard-won by unions and education advocates that catapulted Florida to the 16th highest average starting teacher salary nationwide, according to a study done by the National Education Associate (NEA). Even so, that starting salary has not kept up with inflation. And that’s just the starting salary. What has been done for veteran teachers?

According to the same NEA study, Florida ranks 48th nationwide for average veteran teacher salaries at $51,009. Meanwhile, the National Center for Education Statistics reports the average salary of a principal in Florida who has worked for 10 or more years is $81,500. But my point is not to position administrators as the “bad guys.” In-campus arguing ultimately does nothing to accomplish our collective economic goals and only stands to prolong our mutual heartache.

I’m not as naive as I once was; I know there is little chance we will stop paying millions of dollars to the Tom Bradys of the world and that the military accounts for nearly 10% of our national budget while education squeaks in around 3%. For a nation that seems to care so much about what is said in its public school system, it certainly doesn’t seem to care who is saying it or how much they’re paid.

In all honesty, I don’t know how to persuade a nation, state or city to invest more into education than NFL Sunday or whom Pete Davidson is dating. I don’t know if that kind of societal shift is possible under late-stage capitalism. Is teaching doomed to be a “labor of love” forever?

What I do know is that the current model is unsustainable, and as a new teacher hopeful of making an impact on campus, it doesn’t feel fair or like progress to be making as much or more than my colleagues around town who have worn down the chalk at both ends for 20, 30 and 40 years.

So, until then, I suppose my mother and I will continue doing our best to keep the children safe, thanks to the active shooter training video. We will continue spending, on average, $800 a year on our classrooms. And, yes, we will work alongside administrators and staff begrudgingly sent from the district to try and fill the rising vacancies. We will keep teaching because someone has to show up for the kids.

Josh Corson, a full-time faculty member in the English Department at Hillsborough Community College, is a writer whose work can be found at joshcorsonmakes.com.