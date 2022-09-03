Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. St. Anthony, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Wilson and St. Anthony are only separated by thee miles but they’ll have to travel a...
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
LB in NFL: Long Beach Poly Still Producing New NFL Talent as 2022 Season Kicks Off
The 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend and once again Long Beach will have several representatives on NFL rosters. Some veteran stalwarts like Joel Bitonio and Marcedes Lewis are still with the same organizations while other big names were on the move this offseason. Long Beach Poly. Perhaps the...
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Four
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Season Preview 2022
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. There have been Olympians and CIF championships produced by Long Beach high school boys’ water polo over the years, but last season was arguably the most successful one in history.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Phoenix Tusa, Long Beach Poly Football. Senior lineman Phoenix Tusa came up...
JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
Long Beach High School Girls’ Tennis Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. With the start of the tennis season coming up, we took a trip...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 2
All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
