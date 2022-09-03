Jodie Foster is a force to be reckoned with, on and off the big screen. At 13 years old, Foster wowed the world in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," playing a childhood prostitute (via W Magazine). Foster was so impressive in her role as Iris that the tween was nominated for best supporting actress. While the Los Angeles native didn't snag a win at the Academy Awards the first time around, she received the best leading actress award for her roles in "The Accused" and "The Silence of the Lambs," as W Magazine reported. The cherry on top of her flawless resume? Foster took some time off from acting to attend Yale University, where she graduated magna cum laude (per Best Accredited Colleges). Is there anything this award-winning actress and director can't do?

