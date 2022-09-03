ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKvDb_0hgj7DmK00

Jody Morris believes sealing new long-term contracts for Reece James and Mason Mount could prove Chelsea’s biggest signings of a record-breaking summer.

England wing-back James is understood to be close to completing a new long-term deal to stay at Chelsea, with talks on a similar extension for Mount thought to be progressing positively too.

Real Madrid have had James in their sights as a long-term target, but the Bernabeu giants will see any current designs on the 22-year-old thwarted by Chelsea securing a new deal for one of their brightest talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObRxH_0hgj7DmK00
Jody Morris, pictured, celebrating victory at Tottenham in his time as assistant manager at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Chelsea spent more than £270million in a record transfer window spree, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the final high-profile addition on Thursday.

The Blues’ former assistant boss Morris hailed Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali for “working in tandem” with manager Thomas Tuchel amid a wide-ranging squad overhaul.

But the former Blues midfielder considers new terms for James and Mount as the most vital moves for the club.

“It looks like the manager and the owners are working in tandem, and that’s important going forward,” Morris told the PA news agency.

“The new owners are backing the manager and that’s big, especially with some big and important signings coming through the door.

  • Raheem Sterling (£47.5m)
  • Kalidou Koulibaly (£34m)
  • Marc Cucurella (£60m)
  • Wesley Fofana (£70m)
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12m)
  • Denis Zakaria (loan)

“But when you’re looking at the two most important signings, for me it would have to be seeing Mason Mount and Reece James tied down to new long-term deals.

“They are the first names on the team-sheet and they need to be tied down, and I think that’s got to be what they are looking at next.”

James’ deal expires in 2024 with Mount’s existing terms running until 2025.

Boehly and Eghbali have already signed academy graduate Armando Broja to a new six-year deal, shutting down any further talk of the Albania striker leaving west London.

West Ham and Newcastle had been pushing all summer for a permanent deal, while plenty of clubs would have jumped at the chance to take Broja on loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWjVK_0hgj7DmK00
Todd Boehly, centre, has overseen a wide-ranging overhaul at Chelsea this summer (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea started the summer window with deals for Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Wesley Fofana completed a £69.5m deal earlier this week, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed his move from Barcelona on deadline day.

Denis Zakaria has also come in on a season-long loan from Juventus, with an option to buy next summer.

Midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have topped the billing on a clutch of highly-rated young additions too.

Morris revealed how Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers tipped Fofana for the very top more than two years ago.

“Fofana’s a really good signing, and definitely one for the future as well as now,” Morris said.

“Thomas Tuchel was obviously looking for extra reassurance in the defensive area.

“I remember going up against Leicester when we were at Chelsea and Brendan Rodgers saying to me then ‘this kid’s going to be unbelievable’. He really saw him as one for the future.

“The fact he’s come back after his injury and performed at the level he was at before is a good sign for Chelsea, and a good sign going forward.”

Morris worked alongside ex-Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby and then the Blues, but opted not to take another assistant role with his close friend at Everton.

The 43-year-old is now looking for his first manager’s job, and building as much behind the scenes experience during that search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWQjt_0hgj7DmK00
Jody Morris, left, alongside Frank Lampard, right, in their Chelsea days (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ve had a couple of interviews and not quite got over the line,” said Morris, speaking on behalf of OPPO.

“I do want to become a manager and I feel it’s something I’m destined to do.

“There’s been a couple that I’ve maybe not taken because it doesn’t seem right, but then there’s also a couple that I was hoping to get and never quite got over the line.

“I’m definitely going to be go into a few clubs this season, watching people work.

“It was something I did even when I was working at Chelsea. I enjoy watching other coaches and managers work.

“So It’s something I’ll be doing throughout this season, not just in the Premier League but also abroad as well.”

:: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun. The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost

Chelsea defend their Women’s Super League title as the competition looks to build on the momentum of England’s Euro 2022 win. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points. Can Chelsea defend their crown?. Chelsea will be looking to extend their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jody Morris
newschain

A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers

The new Women’s Super League season begins on Saturday, hot on the heels of England’s Euro 2022 win. Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the season in numbers. 13 – this will be the 13th WSL season, including 2017’s Spring Series, and the sixth to follow the current winter schedule.
SPORTS
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#New Deal#Pierre Emerick
newschain

Referees ‘made to look foolish’ by Premier League’s usage of VAR

Referees are being “hung out to dry” over a series of high-profile VAR controversies in the Premier League this weekend due to a lack of leadership, according to former top-flight referees’ boss Keith Hackett. West Ham and Newcastle had goals controversially disallowed on Saturday following VAR checks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United will look to extend their winning run to five games when they host Real Sociedad in the Europa League tonight.United were bottom of the Premier League two games into Erik ten Hag’s era but wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal have brought momentum.And United can continue that as they return to the Europa League group stages for the first time in three seasons.Spanish side Socieded, who finished 7th in LaLiga last season, are joined by Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in United’s group.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Erling Haaland stars again as Manchester City hammer Sevilla 4-0

Erling Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City made a superb start to their latest Champions League quest with a convincing 4-0 win at Sevilla. The prolific Norwegian maintained his stunning start at City – and his own remarkable record in the competition – by putting the visitors ahead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and netting their third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

Holders Real Madrid will launch their title defence in Glasgow when this season’s Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men face Scottish champions Celtic in their opening Group F fixture while on the same night Paris St Germain and Manchester City set out on their latest quest to lift European club football’s biggest prize for the first time.
SOCCER
newschain

Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad. In a statement, Forest said they were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte heaped praise on Tottenham’s two-goal hero Richarlison for hitting the right notes on his Champions League debut in a 2-0 victory over Marseille. The £60million summer signing broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when he headed home Ivan Perisic’s cross from the left to open his account for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea pushing to have Graham Potter in charge before the weekend

Chelsea hope to have Graham Potter installed as manager in time to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham, the PA news agency understands. The new Chelsea owners are thought to be confident of selling their long-term Stamford Bridge vision to the highly-rated Seagulls boss. The Blues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Richarlison scores twice as Tottenham win on Champions League return

Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham saw them mark their Champions League return with a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille. The summer signing scored two headers in the space of five second-half minutes to get Spurs out of trouble in their Group D opener. Playing at the elite level for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy