Nord Stream 1: Russia indefinitely suspends Gazprom pipeline flow to Europe

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Russia ’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom , has indefinitely closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline flow to Europe.

The underwater gas link, which runs from St Petersburg to Germany , was due to reopen on Saturday (3 September) after maintenance works, but it was announced on Friday that it would remain closed due to the discovery of an oil leak.

Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson of the European Commission , said the announcement proves Gazprom’s “unreliability as a supplier” and Russia’s “cynicism.”

The decision has been seen as a major escalation in Russia’s energy war with Western Europe.

