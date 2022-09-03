ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Casa Susanna’ Review: A Lost Chapter of Queer History Comes to Life

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wFLB_0hgj5jl200

In the tireless drive toward progress, it’s easy to forget the past. When it comes to queer history, discrimination and fear of persecution discouraged, if not actively erased, the documenting of queer life. Queer historians have had to fight tooth and nail to reclaim countless writers, artists, and musicians, even if they lived quite openly during their lifetimes. After all, if Emily Dickinson could write her “hot and feverish” letters to Susan without academia recognizing her queerness until recently, what chance was there for everyday queer people of yore?

Brilliantly, a nearly lost chapter of queer history has been delicately excavated in “ Casa Susanna ,” a sumptuous documentary about an oasis where trans women and crossdressing men found community throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Prolific French filmmaker Sebastien Lifshitz (“Bambi,” “Little Girl”) vividly brings the past to life through crackling archival footage, incredible photographs, and the golden memories of those who first found themselves there. So rare are portraits of early queer life, watching “Casa Susanna”

“People used to love to be here. They had total freedom. A total chance to be themselves,” says Katherine Cummings, an erudite nonagenarian who guides much of the film through her charming narration. (“Ships! Remember ships?” she chuckles at one point.) The film opens with Katherine’s first visit to the old property in the Catskills, now mostly abandoned and derelict, then named Casa Susanna after its ringleader and hostess with the mostest. Though it’s just a few empty buildings in a lush green valley, Katherine summons Casa Susanna’s glory days before our eyes, painting a picture with the vibrant glow of her memories.

She points out the theater, at one point known as the Bungalow Colony, that once hosted popular female impersonator shows attended by the small town’s mayor. As the Borscht belt comedians were making the rounds in the area, audiences were also flocking to the Bungalow Colony for some more decorated discoveries. Drawing on research from photographic historian Isabelle Bonnet, Lifshitz pieces together the origin story of this fabulous Catskills paradise that hosted weekend get-togethers for transgender women and crossdressing men all summer long.

One of the film’s more unexpected delights is Gregory Bagarozy, whose grandmother Maria owned the property and was married to Susanna, also known as Tito. Sporting a New York accent and a thick mustache, this sturdy middle-aged Italian guy narrates the unusual circumstances of his childhood with surprising warmth and nuance, revealing a sensitive soul who fully appreciates the safe haven his grandparents built. He cogently explains the terror of the McCarthy era, when anyone caught crossdressing or in a gay bar could be arrested and blacklisted from any legitimate employment. He deftly illustrates his grandmother’s relationship with Susanna/Tito, often speaking of them as two different people and switching pronouns effortlessly. One wants to reach through the screen and kiss him when he brightly concludes, “So I guess they were lesbians!”

Though her memories of Casa Susanna are fuzzy, the power of the place is best illustrated by Diana Merry-Shapiro, who mustered the courage to transition after her time there. A brilliant redhead and former research scientist for Xerox, she describes “this incredible feeling of exaltation that was sublime” when remembering her first steps as a woman at Casa Susanna. “It was something I could never have hoped could happen.”

The film gently navigates the shifting mores and language around gender expansive identities, allowing the older trans women to self-identify and using their language as a guidepost. It’s not too often you hear the words crossdresser, transvestite, and transsexual these days, but it only adds to the film’s appeal as a rare time capsule. Fascinatingly, Casa Susanna was strictly for “straight men,” and their wives often accompanied them on their weekends upstate. The fear of being outed as gay followed them, creating strict divides.

Of course, places like Casa Susanna still exist for avowed crossdressers, as does a robust community of trans lesbians. Trans and queer folks today still face many challenges, but a quick Google search can at least give someone language for what they’re feeling, if not lead them to resources and community. In the Casa Susanna days, everyone was thrown together to figure it out on their own. That they found each other at all feels like a fairytale, and that we now have a cinematic record of it is a rare and precious gift.

Grade: A-

“Casa Susanna” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. It is currently seeking distribution.

Comments / 39

Sarah Smith
4d ago

okay I'm a 63-year-old white woman and I say leave them alone they're not hurting you when I was younger some of my best friends were gay and I didn't care they didn't try to change me or get me to do anything they knew I was straight but we were still friends worry about yourself not them they're doing fine

Reply(7)
10
Steven Boatsman
3d ago

So freaking what! This BS is out of hand. People are people, but the constant demand for recognition because your gay is just plain childish especially from the most intolerant group in society today.

Reply
6
William Walker
3d ago

Be as gay or queen as you please....that's your right your freedom...you are the one who will answer to God for it, not me.

Reply
5
IndieWire

‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr.-Produced Documentary Pays Tribute to His Underground Filmmaker Father

Hollywood, an industry replete with dynasties, might never produce a more delightful, oddball familial pairing than Robert Downey Sr. and Jr. The two superficially represent something of an ironic ideological divide: the father, a legendary underground filmmaker whose countercultural works like “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s Palace” functioned as middle fingers to the Hollywood establishment; and the son, the former face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the highest-paid actors of all time. A perma-cult figure vs. one of the most recognized visages in the world. An infamously irreverent auteur vs. the symbol of cultural hegemony. Despite their differences...
IndieWire

‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: What Movie Documentaries Should Be

Here’s a film documentary that feels like a time-travel machine. But we’re not escaping into the past — the past is coming to us. In “My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock,” film-besotted documentarian Mark Cousins hopscotches through the Master of Suspense’s body of work based on ideas and images, not your typical film-by-film chronological approach. He’s made hyperlinked connections throughout Hitchcock’s whole filmography (clips from almost every one of his films appear) to show that these works are not of the past: They remain eternally present tense. To do that, Cousins presents us with a magnificent trick: making it seem as if Hitchcock...
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
Variety

‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Adds Dazzle to a Gentle, Poignant Tale of Transgender Adolescence

“L’Immensità” is director Emanuele Crialese’s first feature film in 11 years, and only his fifth in a quarter-century: The gifted Italian, best known to international audiences for his splendid, richly felt Ellis Island immigrant saga “Golden Door,” has never been one for unconsidered or impersonal projects. At first glance, then, one might wonder what drew him out of hibernation for a film that, with its trim runtime and small-scale domestic narrative, belies a title that translates as “immensity.” This 1970s-set story of a 12-year-old navigating his gender identity while his mother battles mental health demons is too palpably pained and...
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
