Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
Staten Island man fractured cop’s nose with head-butt at hospital in 2020. Jail sentence is his payback.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No buts about it, a Brooklyn man who head-butted a cop in Richmond University Medical Center two years ago will serve some time in jail. Edgar Martinez was sentenced on Tuesday to six months behind bars and five years’ post-release supervision stemming from the Nov. 27, 2020 assault.
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice-cream truck voluntarily in Staten Island incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet the 20-year-old driver of an ice-cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl allegedly lied about her age, claiming that she was 18,...
Man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of copper wire, generators in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of items from a business in Mariners Harbor. An unidentified man crawled underneath a fence and removed copper wires and generators powered by...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
VIDEO: Man fires gun into air while walking down Staten Island street
The NYPD on Tuesday released a video of a man seen firing a gun on a Staten Island street over the weekend, according to authorities.
Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday
QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
As murder trial nears, new details emerge in shooting of ex-Golden Gloves boxer at Staten Island barbecue in 2020
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details about the slaying of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago emerged Tuesday at a pretrial conference for the two defendants charged with murder in the case. Assistant District Attorney Adam Silberlight said victim Grashino Yancy’s femoral artery was severed...
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 46,259 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 36,049 violations. The Transportation Bureau issued 10,114 violations. The Housing Bureau issued 94 violations. The Transit Bureau issued two violations. The...
FDNY: 1 injured in Tompkinsville accident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tompkinsville, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 3:03 p.m., to an accident at Hannah and Bay streets, an FDNY spokesperson reported.
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
Source: Girl allegedly made false claims in report about being abducted by ice cream truck driver on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A victim allegedly made false statements in connection with a report that a driver of an ice cream truck tried to snatch her off the streets of Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 10-year-old girl initially said she broke free...
The first-ever Staten Island Krispy Kreme is opening this month
Believe it or not, there has never been a Krispy Kreme on Staten Island—but things are about to change. The iconic coffee and doughnut chain has announced the opening of its first location within the borough at 2643 Richmond Avenue by the Staten Island Mall. The shop, officially opening on September 20, will also be the only one in New York state boasting a drive-through and it will up the number of total chain stores across all boroughs to 14.
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
