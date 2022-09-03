ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Finally, a win for Cardinal Gibbons football as Crusaders top Richmond High in Week 3

By Alex Bass
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cardinal Gibbons played its first home football game Friday night since walking back to campus from N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium — across Edwards Mill Road — after having been crowned N.C. 4A state champions last December.

The Crusaders picked up where they left off, not allowing a Richmond touchdown in their home opener, much like they did in the state final against Chambers of Charlotte.

Cardinal Gibbons’ 31-0 shutout of Richmond was the Crusaders’ third straight victory the Raiders — the state’s winningest large classification gridiron program with seven state titles. Cardinal Gibbons won a 30-22 decision last September in Rockingham, and a 28-14 contest in the spring 2021 state playoffs.

Cardinal Gibbons head coach Steven Wright congratulates Grant Cromwell (83) before the start of their game with Richmond County. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Richmond Raiders met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on September 2, 2022. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

The Crusaders’ win Friday was the team’s first this fall after losses in a pair of out-of-state games (though one was a state final rematch against Chambers, played in South Carolina).

”This non-conference schedule is brutal,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright said. ”To be able to bounce back like that and find a win here in the home opener, I’m really proud of the guys.”

The Crusaders survived two first-quarter fumbles for turnovers thanks in part to the arm of junior quarterback Whitt Newbauer. His 7-yard pitch and catch with Landen Lawrence, followed by a Daniel Monti extra point, put the Crusaders ahead 7-0, and for good.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Landon Lawrence (4) runs for yardage against Richmond in the firs t half. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Richmond Raiders met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on September 2, 2022. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Newbauer’s second and third touchdown passes to Chet Yardley (10:44 before halftime) and Lawrence (8:05 left in third quarter), covered 11 and 64 yards respectively. Monti converted extra points after both touchdowns, along with a field goal 1:40 before halftime to set a 17-0 intermission count.

A 1-yard fullback dive by defensive lineman Joshua Stoneking closed the scoring with four minutes left in the third.

An interception by Cardinal Gibbons’ Matthew Greene helped cement the 31-0 count with 8:11 remaining.

The Crusaders’ defense, under the leadership of defensive coordinator Nick Drew, has tallied an interception in each of its three straight wins over the Raiders (0-3).

