Finally, a win for Cardinal Gibbons football as Crusaders top Richmond High in Week 3
Cardinal Gibbons played its first home football game Friday night since walking back to campus from N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium — across Edwards Mill Road — after having been crowned N.C. 4A state champions last December.
The Crusaders picked up where they left off, not allowing a Richmond touchdown in their home opener, much like they did in the state final against Chambers of Charlotte.
Cardinal Gibbons’ 31-0 shutout of Richmond was the Crusaders’ third straight victory the Raiders — the state’s winningest large classification gridiron program with seven state titles. Cardinal Gibbons won a 30-22 decision last September in Rockingham, and a 28-14 contest in the spring 2021 state playoffs.
The Crusaders’ win Friday was the team’s first this fall after losses in a pair of out-of-state games (though one was a state final rematch against Chambers, played in South Carolina).
”This non-conference schedule is brutal,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright said. ”To be able to bounce back like that and find a win here in the home opener, I’m really proud of the guys.”
The Crusaders survived two first-quarter fumbles for turnovers thanks in part to the arm of junior quarterback Whitt Newbauer. His 7-yard pitch and catch with Landen Lawrence, followed by a Daniel Monti extra point, put the Crusaders ahead 7-0, and for good.
Newbauer’s second and third touchdown passes to Chet Yardley (10:44 before halftime) and Lawrence (8:05 left in third quarter), covered 11 and 64 yards respectively. Monti converted extra points after both touchdowns, along with a field goal 1:40 before halftime to set a 17-0 intermission count.
A 1-yard fullback dive by defensive lineman Joshua Stoneking closed the scoring with four minutes left in the third.
An interception by Cardinal Gibbons’ Matthew Greene helped cement the 31-0 count with 8:11 remaining.
The Crusaders’ defense, under the leadership of defensive coordinator Nick Drew, has tallied an interception in each of its three straight wins over the Raiders (0-3).
