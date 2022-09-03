Read full article on original website
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Hoopster D.J. Lee excelling in football at new CHSL home at Catholic Central
Before last week, Derrick “D.J.” Lee was best known around Oakland County for his prowess on the basketball floor. Now, he’s one of top wide receivers in the Catholic League. The 6-foot-4 senior has caught touchdowns in each of his first two games playing for Novi Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Central at No. 14 Walled Lake Northern boys soccer
With less than 30 ticks left on the clock, No. 14-ranked Walled Lake Northern found the back of the net to tie Walled Lake Central 3-3 in Lakes Valley Conference action Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022 in Commerce Twp.
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake Northern salvages 3-3 tie with Walled Lake Central on late, controversial goal
COMMERCE Twp. — The Walled Lake Northern Knights and Walled Lake Central Vikings played to an exciting 3-3 draw Tuesday evening, but not without a bit of controversy. The No. 14-ranked Knights tied the score on a header by John Dickmeyer with 29.3 seconds to play, on a sequence where two balls wound up on the field.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Same top 3, but Lake Orion slides into back end of top 10 after Week 2
Here are Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 regular season:. 1 West Bloomfield (2-0) — The Swamp is the best home field advantage in the OAA. 2 Rochester Adams (2-0) — Nick Patera is just plain nasty on both sides of the...
The Oakland Press
No. 9 Northville’s shooting practice pays off, as Mustangs hand Novi Wildcats their first loss, 5-0
NOVI — It’s always good to immediately get to see the fruits of your Labor (Day). No. 9-ranked Northville took some extra time on the holiday weekend to work on shooting, then proceeded to snipe their way past rival Novi on Tuesday, 5-0, in Kensington Lakes Activities Association action at Novi Meadows, handing the Wildcats their first loss.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Town Hall announces 2022-2023 lecture season in Bloomfield Hills
Oakland Town Hall announces the 2022-2023 lecture season which includes authors, an authority on Broadway musicals, a cartoon artist for The New Yorker and a discussion on Einstein. The lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. at St George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. For registration and more information, call...
The Oakland Press
Steinway Young Artist Piano Competition Winner to perform at concert in Waterford Township
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac invites the public to a “Kick-off Concert” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church in Waterford Township. A “Youth Spotlight” will be on 13-year-old pianist, Bryan Sullivan from Rochester Hills. Bryna began taking piano...
The Oakland Press
‘Cannabis Conversations’ on marijuana production and sales to be held in Farmington Hills
The public is invited to two outreach and public feedback sessions on the marijuana industry. The “Cannabis Conversations” will be held in the Farmington Hills city council chambers on Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At the sessions, information will be shared from information gathering efforts held earlier this year on cannabis business operations including production and retail distribution, their potential impact on public safety, community concerns and more. Also, the sessions will give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the industry.
The Oakland Press
Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years
The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
The Oakland Press
Springfield releases new activities brochure
Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
The Oakland Press
Two more suspects charged with murder in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A court hearing Tuesday for a Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oak Park jeweler was delayed now that two additional suspects have been charged. Roy Larry, 44, has been jailed without bond since shortly after the June 1 slaying of jeweler Daniel Hutchinson,...
The Oakland Press
Long Lake Road construction delayed
Plans to close Long Lake Road between the north- and southbound Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township are delayed until Sept. 12, as the result of emergency sewer repairs. Work is expected to continue until Nov. 7. The road carries about 17,500 vehicles daily, according to county road commission officials. Homeowners...
The Oakland Press
Motown Museum offers look at next phase of expansion
The Motown Museum is offering a look at what the next phase of its expansion will look like. The facility has released artist renderings of Phase 3 of the project, which will includes nearly 40,000 feet of square feet for exhibits, some interactive and the Ford Motor Company Theater, which will host performances. The original Hitsville USA headquarters and two other houses on West Grand Boulevard block will be encased within the structure, which will also include a walkway with a mural dedicated to Motown’s iconic Studio A.
The Oakland Press
Detroit Jazz Festival highlights display diversity, international flavors
The Detroit Jazz Festival returned to live, in-person performances this year, filling downtown Detroit’s Labor Day Weekend with music throughout its four days. With only one exception — guitarist John Scofield’s Monday performance was canceled due to travel issues from Europe — the festival ran smoothly. Even predicted rains stayed away as music fans came back (and watched via several livestream options) for what was truly a festive event.
The Oakland Press
Public invited to provide input on Birmingham strategic plan
The public can have a voice in directing the city of Birmingham’s plan for its future. The city is gathering input for its strategic plan, expected to be completed this fall. The public is invited to a strategic plan workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Attendees will work with...
The Oakland Press
Enjoy live music, authentic food, beer and more at OPC Oktoberfest
Ingrid Noonan is a former resident of Germany who enjoyed Oktoberfest annually while she lived in the Bavarian country. Oktoberfest is a more than 200-year-old folk festival first observed to mark the marriage of a Bavarian king in the early 1800s. Today, the fall festival is celebrated around the globe, with most people enjoying German beer, food, and folklore.
The Oakland Press
Teen in custody, accused of bringing loaded gun to school
A 16-year-old student was taken into police custody Wednesday morning for bringing a loaded handgun to A & T High School in Southfield, officials said. According to the Southfield Police Department, it was shortly after 8:40 a.m. when school staff were notified of a student on campus possibly armed with a firearm. The school’s resource officer and security personnel coordinated efforts to find the student in a hallway where he was found to be in possession of the handgun, police said. There were no rounds in the gun’s chamber.
The Oakland Press
Police arrest Macomb County woman for impaired driving with three kids in vehicle
A Macomb County woman was arrested for suspected drunk driving over the weekend after she was stopped by police in Royal Oak for speeding with children and a dog in her vehicle. Michigan State Police said the a 36-year-old Roseville woman was pulled over about 6:20 p.m. Sunday for driving...
