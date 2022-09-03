Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO