Trumbull, CT

Register Citizen

Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike

Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street

TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend

DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Former mayoral aide to join Stamford’s Board of Finance

STAMFORD — Laura Burwick, who was a special assistant to former Mayor David Martin for more than seven years, will become a member of the city’s Board of Finance following a vote by the Board of Representatives. Burwick, a Democrat, will replace David Mannis, who resigned from the...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey

NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
NORWALK, CT

