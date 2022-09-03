Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike
Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street
TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member
MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend
DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
Former mayoral aide to join Stamford’s Board of Finance
STAMFORD — Laura Burwick, who was a special assistant to former Mayor David Martin for more than seven years, will become a member of the city’s Board of Finance following a vote by the Board of Representatives. Burwick, a Democrat, will replace David Mannis, who resigned from the...
Group, state aim to stop demolition of historic Waterside Lane house in Clinton
CLINTON — Residents and the State Historic Preservation Office are working to stop the demolition of a 1785 house on Waterside Lane that is listed with the National Register of Historic Places. The builder on the project says the old house isn’t worth saving — that it would be...
New Norwalk program recycles nearly 10,000 pounds of clothes and fabrics since April
NORWALK — In the nearly six months since a free textile recycling program was added to the city’s environmental efforts, more than 9,500 pounds of recycled material was collected. The textile and clothing recycling program, Helpsy, began in Norwalk at the end of April, with the first collection...
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds
TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey
NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
