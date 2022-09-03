Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
Register Citizen
Stratford police: New Haven teenager charged with December carjacking
STRATFORD — A teenager has been charged with a December carjacking, according to police. Stratford police said a female customer at a gas station on the 2900 block of Main Street was refueling her still-running car on Dec. 20 when an SUV pulled alongside it and a male suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. She had left her driver’s-side door slightly ajar, police said.
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Register Citizen
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway
NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
‘Ditch the purse’: Guilford police offer tips after purse snatchings in town
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are telling residents to “ditch the purse” amid numerous purse snatchings in the town. On September 2, three suspects arrived at a local gas station and found an unsuspecting victim busy at the gas pump. Guilford police said the suspects pulled up beside the victim’s car and one man […]
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Register Citizen
Meriden man gets 16 years in fatal stabbing outside Wallingford bar
WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison in connection with the January 2021 slaying of a town resident, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. Kristopher Carlson, 25, was previously found guilty at trial in May of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the...
