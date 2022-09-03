ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman third person charged in $12,000 Milford catalytic converter theft

MILFORD — Police say they have charged a third person in connection with a theft of catalytic converters, costing a local business $12,500. Yamil Burgos, of Middletown, was charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief. Milford police said Burgos,...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford police: New Haven teenager charged with December carjacking

STRATFORD — A teenager has been charged with a December carjacking, according to police. Stratford police said a female customer at a gas station on the 2900 block of Main Street was refueling her still-running car on Dec. 20 when an SUV pulled alongside it and a male suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. She had left her driver’s-side door slightly ajar, police said.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway

NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Meriden man gets 16 years in fatal stabbing outside Wallingford bar

WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison in connection with the January 2021 slaying of a town resident, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. Kristopher Carlson, 25, was previously found guilty at trial in May of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the...
WALLINGFORD, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Person shot at Bridgeport bar on Brooklawn Avenue

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a person was shot in the ankle late Monday at a bar on Brooklawn Avenue. Just before midnight, the city’s emergency communications center received a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of the street, police said. Minutes later, authorities were notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

State drops murder charge in Stratford drive-by shooting

BRIDGEPORT — The state dropped murder charges Tuesday against a city man charged with a fatal drive-by shooting in Stratford five years ago. Chris Concepcion, 30, instead agreed to plead guilty to first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Under the plea bargain Concepcion will be sentenced to...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT

