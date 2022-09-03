ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

There Are Two Court Actions Pending Involving Tri-Town Plaza In Seymour

SEYMOUR – The Board of Selectmen met in private on Tuesday to talk about a court action involving Tri-Town Plaza, the under-developed shopping plaza on the border of Seymour and Ansonia. The town’s building inspector is asking a judge to intervene to get Connecticut Properties Tri-Town Plaza, LLC to...
SEYMOUR, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike

Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street

TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
brickunderground.com

My building was sold and the new owners want everyone out so they can gut renovate it. Will I get a buyout?

I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?
BROOKLYN, NY
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Community news: Darien Arts Center is under leadership of new executive director, and more

George Colabella is the new executive director of the Darien Arts Center, its board of directors has announced. “We are very excited for George to join the DAC family. George has embraced our organization and is hard at work collaborating with our creative directors, staff and board members in bringing our mission to life,” said Carolyn Cavolo, DAC board president.
DARIEN, CT
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says

HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
HARTFORD, CT

