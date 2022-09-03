ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

5 kids surprised with new bikes after helping cleveland.com videographer finish 100-mile challenge (video)

By John Pana, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Cars
City
Massillon, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyla
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Cleveland Metroparks#Jets#Girls Club#Vehicles
Cleveland.com

Documentary film series returns to West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Social Action Committee at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church has shown documentary films on the second Saturday of each month since 2009. Over the years, the committee has partnered with task forces and other groups at the church as well as community groups to help promote awareness of social justice issues through the films.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy