5 kids surprised with new bikes after helping cleveland.com videographer finish 100-mile challenge (video)

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents
AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
Benefit for paralyzed Cleveland police officer scheduled for Sept. 24 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Blue Line Unlimited and the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team are holding a benefit for injured police officer Jonathan Rodriguez. The Sportsman’s Raffle and Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at UAW Hall in Parma. “Two years ago, Cleveland SWAT division was responding...
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
cityofmentor.com
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
Local group continues to build beds for children: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- How would you like to place a bed under a child who has been sleeping on the floor?. You can do that starting at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) with the local organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace–OH, Cuyahoga W chapter. Susie and Kevan Asadorian, the...
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Documentary film series returns to West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Social Action Committee at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church has shown documentary films on the second Saturday of each month since 2009. Over the years, the committee has partnered with task forces and other groups at the church as well as community groups to help promote awareness of social justice issues through the films.
Ross Dress for Less opening up new store in NE Ohio
Those looking for budget-friendly clothing are going to have yet another option in Northeast Ohio when a new Ross Dress for Less opens this fall.
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fine Dining In Chagrin Falls
One of the most iconic patios in the USA! Jojo’s Bar is located on West Street in Chagrin Falls.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 8-11)
Jam for Justice returns to House of Blues and Cleveland Museum of Art hosts annual Chalk Festival
Jurassic Quest and other fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend
The sun is out less, and the nights are brisk; fall is coming. Summer might be coming to a close, but we still have a few things for you to get out and enjoy this weekend.
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
