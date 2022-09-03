Glenn Hope Care Farm Gives Veterans the Opportunity to Heal Through Work

Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
State invests more than $3.16 million to protect 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced that it has protected 18 farms in the state. The state plans to invest more than $3.16 million to protect 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties -- Berks, Centre, Chester, Erie, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The state said...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
WGAL
Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas
PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Forget first shift, second shift: Mechanicsburg-based flex scheduling app gets $1.5M investment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With even the biggest Silicon Valley tech companies suddenly struggling to attract investment and laying off workers, this might seem like a terrible time for a far smaller tech company — based in central Pennsylvania, of all places — to try dazzling investors.
Lancaster Farming
Cool Weather Means Thanksgiving Turkey Production Heating Up
It may seem like Thanksgiving is far away, but for turkey producers, it’s right around the corner. Though turkeys are only one of several enterprises at Lindenhof Farm in Kirkwood, owner Axel Linde said the fall leadup to Thanksgiving is always the busiest time of year. Linde has been...
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
FOX43.com
Travel back in time at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire | Travel Smart
Calling all Lords and Ladies! The Renaissance Faire is back underway at Mount Hope Estate and Winery in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
Lancaster Farming
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Plenty of theories for Yellow Breeches Creek's origins
Sep. 3—Coming to the conclusion of this waterway series, it seems that the origin of these waterscapes' names is ambiguous more often than not. Yellow Breeches Creek, the finale, is no exception. Even though there are no decisive conclusions to the reasoning behind the creek's name, there is no...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions
(WITF) – Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market are fading, the U.S. is still experiencing a pandemic-induced shortage of workers. At a news conference...
WGAL
CVS buys longtime, family-owned Wiley's Pharmacy in Lancaster County
Wiley's Pharmacy Group, a longtime, family-owned business, will close its doors after selling its retail business to CVS. Wiley's pharmacies are located throughout Lancaster County. According to Wiley's, when the sale is completed on Sept. 15, the following will happen:. Prescription records from Wiley's locations in Millersville, Strasburg and Lancaster...
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Rain comes too late for farmers
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — These are just some of the animals that live at Honey Brook Farm outside Schuylkill Haven. While the farm is known for raising livestock, owner Josiah Meck says the dry summer made feeding the livestock more difficult. "We rely on grass year-round, and this year,...
FOX43.com
Learn about 5 Stones Fight Club | MMA in Pa.
ANNVILLE, Pa. — From jiu-jitsu, to kickboxing, to wrestling, there are plenty of gyms in South Central Pa. that offer training, whether you're an amateur fighter, a pro, or someone who just wants to learn self defense. Travel to Annville, Lebanon County, and you'll find 5 Stones Fight Club, where all of these aspects are practiced, however, this gym operates for a different reason. In this week's installment of MMA in Pa., we look at how the gym gives back to communities near and far.
