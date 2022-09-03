ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 8

Laura George Carpenter
4d ago

Until something is done about the violent crimes taking place in Cleveland, law-abiding citizens will not be moving into the city.

Reply
3
Related
Cleveland.com

What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Village#Northeast Ohio#New York City#Jobs
Cleveland.com

Cleveland announces accountability team to oversee police reform

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city announced Wednesday that it is creating a police accountability team to boost its efforts at reforming the department. In an announcement late Wednesday, city officials said the team would support the force’s attempt to meet the standards set forth in a federal consent decree, which the city reached with the Justice Department in 2015. The accountability team was one of the items demanded in the decree.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Documentary film series returns to West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Social Action Committee at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church has shown documentary films on the second Saturday of each month since 2009. Over the years, the committee has partnered with task forces and other groups at the church as well as community groups to help promote awareness of social justice issues through the films.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy