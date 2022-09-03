Read full article on original website
Laura George Carpenter
4d ago
Until something is done about the violent crimes taking place in Cleveland, law-abiding citizens will not be moving into the city.
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
College student found his ‘real passion’ this summer helping Cleveland seniors gain internet prowess
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For 21-year Salvadore Acevedo, not having access to the internet is unimaginable. That’s why the rising junior at Cleveland State University spends most of his summer and holiday breaks from school helping low-income individuals in Cleveland get connected.
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Cleveland announces accountability team to oversee police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city announced Wednesday that it is creating a police accountability team to boost its efforts at reforming the department. In an announcement late Wednesday, city officials said the team would support the force’s attempt to meet the standards set forth in a federal consent decree, which the city reached with the Justice Department in 2015. The accountability team was one of the items demanded in the decree.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents
AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
You can soon fly from Cleveland to South Florida — one-way — for $39
If you're looking to book a direct flight from Cleveland to Florida, you can now add Fort Lauderdale as an option.
Documentary film series returns to West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Social Action Committee at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church has shown documentary films on the second Saturday of each month since 2009. Over the years, the committee has partnered with task forces and other groups at the church as well as community groups to help promote awareness of social justice issues through the films.
Where you can get the new COVID booster
Summit County Public Health is offering drive-thru clinics this week for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.
10 shot, 1 killed during alumni high school celebration in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - A 911 call revealed chaos outside a bar in east Cleveland Tuesday morning. At least ten people were shot and one was killed at a high school alumni celebration. "We don't know who disrupted the tradition,” said Jeff Brown, an alum of the high...
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Residents of 2 Lake Co. mobile home parks file lawsuit against owner
A new lawsuit filed in Lake County alleges mismanagement of two mobile home parks, including claims of overcharged utilities and rent, along with violating fair housing laws.
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
