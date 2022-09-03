Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
kingwood.com
MCTXSheriff Arrests One Male; Still Seeking Two Others for Their
MCTXSheriff Arrests One Male; Still Seeking Two Others for Their Involvement in Homicide. MCTXSheriff Arrests One Male; Still Seeking Two Others for Their Involvement in Homicide. Thanks to our citizens and our Detectives, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that Christopher Justice is in custody and currently in the...
Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall. On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking...
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 17
Seventeen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 48-year-old Kasondra Kaye Goodman and 56-year-old Steven Edward Irvin, both indicted for Burglary of a Habitation. 21-year-old Dawson Anthony Hartley, for Theft of Property Between $2,500 and $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 50-year-old Michelle Lil McDorman,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DUI suspect was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say
Surveillance video shows the moment sparks flew as the alleged wrong-way driver sped into the building. Investigators said he was wanted for felony warrants.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching Missing/Runaway Juvenile - Samara Houston
WILLIS, TX -- Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police
HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
Click2Houston.com
Investigators searching for clues after 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Liberty County are searching for clues to lead them to the killer of a 16-year-old girl. A passerby discovered the teen’s body found on the side of county road 3550 near Plum Grove around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911. She had...
cw39.com
Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox26houston.com
Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting: HCSO
A man was shot during an argument with his ex-wife’s boyfriend outside a home in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around midnight early Tuesday morning in the 14400 block of Bandera Street. The sheriff’s office says a man was outside his ex-wife’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in May
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of shooting a 29-year-old man to death in May has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Robert Taylor, 34, has since been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Gregory Scott. On May 5, Houston police responded to reports...
Bryan police name victims in double homicide
Bryan police revealed the victims' identities of a double homicide on Sunday in Bryan.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up to $5,000 reward offered in homeless man's still-unsolved killing on FM 1960 nearly a year ago
Who killed Kevin Hill? Nearly one year after he was allegedly beaten to death in a wooded area along west FM 1960, his killer remains at large.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates into the jail. It’s a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago. ABC13 sources confirm the jail was issued a notice of non-compliance late Wednesday afternoon. Rules governing Texas jails require new inmates to...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old accused of fatally shooting teen in north Harris County charged with manslaughter, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teen in north Harris County Monday has been charged, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO patrol units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Dominique McCoy with a gunshot wound inside a bathroom.
Comments / 5