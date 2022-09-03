ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

kingwood.com

MCTXSheriff Arrests One Male; Still Seeking Two Others for Their Involvement in Homicide. MCTXSheriff Arrests One Male; Still Seeking Two Others for Their Involvement in Homicide. Thanks to our citizens and our Detectives, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that Christopher Justice is in custody and currently in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 17

Seventeen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 48-year-old Kasondra Kaye Goodman and 56-year-old Steven Edward Irvin, both indicted for Burglary of a Habitation. 21-year-old Dawson Anthony Hartley, for Theft of Property Between $2,500 and $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 50-year-old Michelle Lil McDorman,...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police

HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
KATY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster

The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates into the jail. It’s a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago. ABC13 sources confirm the jail was issued a notice of non-compliance late Wednesday afternoon. Rules governing Texas jails require new inmates to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

17-year-old accused of fatally shooting teen in north Harris County charged with manslaughter, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teen in north Harris County Monday has been charged, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO patrol units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Dominique McCoy with a gunshot wound inside a bathroom.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

