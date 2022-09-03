Why waste time worrying about the weather for your "outdoor" wedding when you can just get married underground in the Show-Me State, where the weather never changes!. According to the travel website called thetravel.com, there is a place in Missouri where you can get married underground. It's called the Missouri Bridal Cave and it is located in Camdenton, Missouri, and the prices to get married in the Bridal Cave are pretty reasonable. According to the site you can choose between two different packages, the Sweetheart Special for $495, or the Romance to Remember for $695, the site goes on to say...

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO