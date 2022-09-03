Read full article on original website
Related
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
kttn.com
Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill coming in October
On November 17, 2021, southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis, and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs
This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
This Missouri County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
KMBC.com
Amid extreme temperatures nationwide, Evergy has plans for Kansas City’s power reliability
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year. A brutal heat wave is blanketing the state with triple-digit temperatures. The current power demand is the highest the state has ever seen. On Tuesday, KMBC is looking deeper into Kansas City’s power reliability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
KYTV
Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.
(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know You Can Get Married Underground in Missouri?
Why waste time worrying about the weather for your "outdoor" wedding when you can just get married underground in the Show-Me State, where the weather never changes!. According to the travel website called thetravel.com, there is a place in Missouri where you can get married underground. It's called the Missouri Bridal Cave and it is located in Camdenton, Missouri, and the prices to get married in the Bridal Cave are pretty reasonable. According to the site you can choose between two different packages, the Sweetheart Special for $495, or the Romance to Remember for $695, the site goes on to say...
stlmag.com
Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?
Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
westkentuckystar.com
Wednesday morning quake in Missouri
A small earthquake Wednesday morning rattled parts of southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a magnitude 2.2 quake was reported about 3 miles east northeast of Steele, Missouri, or 18.3 miles east southeast of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
KFVS12
What to know for upcoming deer season in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation released some helpful information for deer hunters this season. Deer hunting opens September 15 with archery season, which runs through November 11 and then again from Nov. 23-January 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portions run October 29 and 30 and November...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
kq2.com
Motorcycle no-helmet deaths increase
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recent motorcycles accidents in St. Joseph are bringing attention to the Show-Me-State's optional helmet law. According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H, there are 84 fatal motorcycle accidents this year and 46 of those, helmets were not used. "A lot of those are speed related as...
kttn.com
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 2