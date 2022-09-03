ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Related
KICK AM 1530

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill coming in October

On November 17, 2021, southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis, and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs

This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Bunker, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Polo, MO
State
Missouri State
KICK AM 1530

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Doomsday#Earth#Castles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Missile Bases Com
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know You Can Get Married Underground in Missouri?

Why waste time worrying about the weather for your "outdoor" wedding when you can just get married underground in the Show-Me State, where the weather never changes!. According to the travel website called thetravel.com, there is a place in Missouri where you can get married underground. It's called the Missouri Bridal Cave and it is located in Camdenton, Missouri, and the prices to get married in the Bridal Cave are pretty reasonable. According to the site you can choose between two different packages, the Sweetheart Special for $495, or the Romance to Remember for $695, the site goes on to say...
CAMDENTON, MO
stlmag.com

Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?

Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Wednesday morning quake in Missouri

A small earthquake Wednesday morning rattled parts of southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a magnitude 2.2 quake was reported about 3 miles east northeast of Steele, Missouri, or 18.3 miles east southeast of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

What to know for upcoming deer season in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation released some helpful information for deer hunters this season. Deer hunting opens September 15 with archery season, which runs through November 11 and then again from Nov. 23-January 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portions run October 29 and 30 and November...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Motorcycle no-helmet deaths increase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recent motorcycles accidents in St. Joseph are bringing attention to the Show-Me-State's optional helmet law. According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H, there are 84 fatal motorcycle accidents this year and 46 of those, helmets were not used. "A lot of those are speed related as...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”

A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
POLO, MO
KICK AM 1530

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy