In the aftermath of Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue, a throwaway line at Manny Diaz’s media day press conference last month felt prophetic. “Guys are going to catch the ball. That happens,” Diaz said in the Beaver Stadium media room. “It’s about your response and your maturity for when things don’t go well. ... To be a great player in the back end, you have to be able to respond to adversity.”

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO