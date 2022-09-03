Read full article on original website
Penn State-Ohio matchup: Key players, positions for the Nittany Lions, Bobcats
Penn State is currently a 25-point favorite over the Ohio Bobcats in the Lions’ home opener Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. The Blue and White’s Week 2 contest is decidedly an easier challenge than last week’s Big Ten tilt at Purdue. Ohio’s offense had a huge day...
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Sept. 6, 2022
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team are continuing practice this Wednesday evening, preparing for their home opener of the 2022-2023 season. Due to inclement weather, the Nittany Lions held practice inside of Holuba hall today to continue with team drills ahead of this week’s game. The...
Drew Allar, Penn State’s running back rotation and more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Days away from welcoming fans back to Happy Valley for its home opener against Ohio, James Franklin caught up with reporters following practice at the Lasch facility on Wednesday. Here are a few takeaways from Franklin’s media session, plus the 17-minute practice window open to reporters....
How Manny Diaz’s man-to-man coverage brought out Penn State’s confident side
In the aftermath of Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue, a throwaway line at Manny Diaz’s media day press conference last month felt prophetic. “Guys are going to catch the ball. That happens,” Diaz said in the Beaver Stadium media room. “It’s about your response and your maturity for when things don’t go well. ... To be a great player in the back end, you have to be able to respond to adversity.”
Injury update: Penn State hopeful to have TE Theo Johnson available vs. Ohio
Penn State’s tight end room — a source of confidence entering the season for James Franklin and his staff — was missing a key member in the opener. Theo Johnson, a breakout candidate this fall, traveled with the team but didn’t suit up against Purdue. Franklin...
Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar and his QB depth chart for Ohio, Joey Porter Jr.’s play vs. Purdue, more
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has grown accustomed to dealing with difficult season openers in recent years. After the Nittany Lions lost in overtime at Indiana in 2020 and then edged Wisconsin at Camp Randall last year, James Franklin knew his team was facing a major test last week at Purdue.
Penn State’s Sean Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s five-touchdown game in the Nittany Lions’ come-from-behind 35-31 win at Purdue has earned him Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. Clifford has won the award three times in his career. He shared the honor with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant. Clifford...
Micah Weaver scores game-winning goal for West Perry boys soccer against Boiling Springs
Micah Weaver scored the game-winning goal for West Perry Wednesday to lead the Mustangs past Boiling Springs, 1-0. Noah Mandell had seven saves for the Bubblers in the loss, and Andrew Reisinger had three for West Perry.
Four different players score for State college in field hockey win over Mifflin County
Four different State College players found the back of the net Tuesday as the Little Lions scored a 4-3 win over Mifflin County.
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 2 rankings: Rollers fall, Bubblers check in
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s get after it.
Morris Marshall, Jayden Mazak each score a goal for Milton Hershey in soccer win over Camp Hill
Morris Marshall and Jayden Mazak each had a goal Wednesday for Milton Hershey in a 2-1 win over Camp Hill. Sami Abdallah added an assist for the Spartans.
Avery Pollock’s 3 goals lift Lower Dauphin field hockey past Red Land
Avery Pollock had three goals Wednesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-0 win over Red Land. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cedar Cliff volleyball takes down Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Lower Dauphin Wednesday. Scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-17. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash
UPDATE: the lanes remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to PennDOT. Eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 between Dauphin Borough and Halifax in Dauphin County remained closed late Tuesday due to a crash involving a flipped tanker truck. The crash happened around 6 p.m. between the exits...
State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
