ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

How Manny Diaz’s man-to-man coverage brought out Penn State’s confident side

In the aftermath of Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue, a throwaway line at Manny Diaz’s media day press conference last month felt prophetic. “Guys are going to catch the ball. That happens,” Diaz said in the Beaver Stadium media room. “It’s about your response and your maturity for when things don’t go well. ... To be a great player in the back end, you have to be able to respond to adversity.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Driving#American Football#College Football#Ross Ade Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy