The St. Johns Cultural Council presents an Art in Public Spaces exhibition featuring St. Augustine-based artist Nancy Hamlin-Vogler. “Swimming in the Infinite”, a collection of her contemporary mixed-media paintings, will be on display from September 6th through November 15th. Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 PM, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music...

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO