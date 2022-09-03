Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Travel: Opening Reception for Nancy Hamlin-Vogler’s ‘Swimming in the Infinite’, Wednesday
The St. Johns Cultural Council presents an Art in Public Spaces exhibition featuring St. Augustine-based artist Nancy Hamlin-Vogler. “Swimming in the Infinite”, a collection of her contemporary mixed-media paintings, will be on display from September 6th through November 15th. Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 PM, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music...
Comments / 0