Tallahassee, FL

floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist pledges to make vegetables more affordable

Democratic gubernatorial candidate draws a contrast to his 'red meat' Republican rival. No constituency is too minuscule to court, and Charlie Crist Wednesday made a play for the vegan vote — perhaps drawing a contrast to his rival’s more “red meat” approach. On his way to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows health care isn’t a priority issue in Governor’s race, but is it?

The rising costs of food, prescription drugs/health care, and housing are cited as top inflationary worries in the gubernatorial race for voters aged 50-plus. A new survey conducted on behalf of AARP shows health care is not the issue that will guide voters to decide whether to vote on Nov. 8 for incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis or his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Julio Fuentes: Building Florida as leader in digital assets space

Let’s keep working together to build the future and strengthen Florida’s position as a leader in the digital assets space. Few industries have produced the kind of rapid growth – or shown as big of a potential impact across society – as the digital assets revolution.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.7.22

Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. The Florida Chamber of Commerce is announcing General Election endorsements in over 100 state legislative races. The endorsements come two weeks after the Chamber celebrated a successful Primary Election, with 37 out of 40 endorsed candidates winning...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll puts Ron DeSantis under 50%, but still leading Charlie Crist

Susquehanna does show the incumbent with a net favorable rating while the Democrat remains underwater. Another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a small lead over Charlie Crist. And this one pegs the incumbent Republican with less than majority support. But it still finds many factors favoring the Governor’s re-election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters

'They'll buy these boats and don't know necessarily how to run them right.'. Should newcomers to Florida learn to boat? Ron DeSantis suggests so, and that those lessons should happen sooner than later for some recent transplants. The Governor said Tuesday that one difference between longtime Floridians and those new...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis ‘Results’ ad spotlights gratitude for Governor

A new positive ad from the Ron DeSantis re-election campaign finds a lot of ways to say thank you … to the Governor. “When they attacked you, you didn’t cave,” the script contends. “You stood strong for the people of Florida.”. The minute-long “Results,” rolled out...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nick DiCeglie PC donates $100K to Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee

DiCeglie will start this month with $500K in available spending money. Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, gave a whopping $100,000 to support the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. DiCeglie’s political committee, which has raised $895,700 since its inception, made the donation last Friday at the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’

'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries

Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Budget panel to approve $175M in local projects

The $175M will go to 238 local projects around the state. The Florida Legislative Budget Commission (LBC) is poised to sign off on $175 million in local spending projects as part of a fund set up in the budget allowing the 14-member panel to finance special projects after Gov. Ron DeSantis made his vetoes.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Madeline Pumariega: Florida’s colleges lead the way in affordability

Our state’s elected and education leaders deserve our appreciation for their foresight. Florida’s Governor, Legislature, education leaders and trustees have had the vision and courage to freeze the cost of tuition for more than a decade, passing legislation to make college and textbooks more affordable. They have also...
FLORIDA STATE

