A bill that would require California EMTs and Paramedics to undergo training pertaining to human trafficking was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. Assembly Bill 2130, authored by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Paso Robles), would require an EMT-I, EMT-II, and EMT-P, upon initial licensure, to complete at least 20 minutes of training on issues relating to human trafficking starting on July 1, 2024. The human trafficking awareness training would then be applied by those workers to identify victims, how to interact with them, and can generally help or assist them in situations when they are present.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO