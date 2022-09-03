Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Education starts at home way before a kid step foot into the classroom! Parents need to step up, and spend time in the evenings with YOUR child teaching them, making sure they are ready! Sorry money doesn't solve this!
Reply
8
Related
californiaglobe.com
Do Misspellings Get into California Statutes?
It may be a surprise, but occasionally a bill makes it all the way through the legislative process, and is enacted into law, and thereafter needs to be corrected because of a misspelling. The following is a recent example from a bill amending the Corporations Code:. 423. (a) Shares are...
californiaglobe.com
EMT, Paramedic Human Trafficking Training Bill Signed by Gov. Newsom
A bill that would require California EMTs and Paramedics to undergo training pertaining to human trafficking was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. Assembly Bill 2130, authored by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Paso Robles), would require an EMT-I, EMT-II, and EMT-P, upon initial licensure, to complete at least 20 minutes of training on issues relating to human trafficking starting on July 1, 2024. The human trafficking awareness training would then be applied by those workers to identify victims, how to interact with them, and can generally help or assist them in situations when they are present.
californiaglobe.com
Expansion of Title IX Tramples First Amendment
Title IX, the federal law enacted to combat discrimination based on gender just recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Enacted in 1972 Title IX of the Education Amendments protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX states:. “No person in...
californiaglobe.com
Energy Challenges to Continue Despite Gov. Newsom Signing Diablo Canyon Extension Bill
Following Gavin Newsom’s signing of a bill this weekend to allow Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to operate for another 5 years, many are scrambling to seek final approvals for not only final hurdles to keep the plant open, but to get enough power plants up and running within that time to replace the power gap that would occur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
What Is the California Legislative Index?
There are a number of important legislative publications, including the Legislative Index. According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the Legislative Index is a compilation of all legislative measures for the current Legislative Session in the form of a subject matter index. This legislative publication...
californiaglobe.com
CA Teachers Union Did Oppo Research on Parents Who Wanted Schools to Reopen During COVID
Reopen California Schools just exposed via emails received through California Public Records Act requests that the California Teachers Association labor union conducted opposition research on parent groups pushing for school reopening during the government ordered COVID school shutdowns in California. Opposition research (“oppo” research) is the practice of collecting information...
californiaglobe.com
What Is the Table of Sections Affected?
There are a number of important legislative publications, including the Table of Sections Affected. According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the Tables of Sections Affected is an index of each section of California’s Constitution, as well as the 29 California Codes, and even uncodified laws, that are affected by introduced bills.
californiaglobe.com
‘Extreme’ Weather Hysteria is Latest Crisis
It was 105 degrees in Sacramento Sunday. Today it could be 111 degrees. This is what is known as hot summer weather in California. We native Californians also know this is normal. As a kid, I remember such hot Sacramento summer days, I couldn’t walk barefoot on the sidewalks.
Comments / 3