Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
